Earlier this week, it was reported that the Miami Dolphins were fielding trade inquiries for quarterback Josh Rosen. One has to wonder how much truth there was to that report, since the Dolphins released the former No. 10 overall pick ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. Rosen has not had a fair chance to start his NFL career, as he was a part of the abysmal Arizona Cardinals franchise in 2018 and then the 5-11 Dolphins in 2019. The former UCLA star has potential, and an established team could look to pick him up and groom him so that he has a chance to one day becoming a starting quarterback in the league.

Rosen appeared in eight games last season, completing 58 of 109 pass attempts for 567 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. When acquired from Arizona, Miami likely had the hope that be would develop into a long-time starter. Instead, Rosen spent the year battling with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, and the team elected to use the No. 5 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft on former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Now that Rosen is a free agent, he is able to sign with any team that comes calling. There's sure to be some interest -- or at least a few teams that want to see what he's like in a workout. Let's take a look at five potential teams that could take a shot on Rosen.

It's pretty wild to consider that Sean McVay is heralded as an offensive genius but has arguably just one reliable quarterback on his roster. If Jared Goff was to go down with injury, the man behind him is John Wolford. The 24-year-old has never attempted a regular-season pass in the NFL, though he was successful with the Arizona Hotshots in the AAF -- throwing for 1,617 yards and 14 touchdowns to just seven interceptions in eight games. He's spent only one season on the Rams' practice squad and is on a reserve/futures deal. Rosen might be an automatic upgrade for the Rams as a backup quarterback. Plus, there are those who wonder if the team's future under center is in question, as Goff regressed in a big way after making it to the Super Bowl the previous season.

"Rosen could be picked up on waivers today, and one potential landing spot is the Los Angeles Rams," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday morning on SportsCenter. "He is from Los Angeles, and they need backup quarterback help. This is a guy that's very talented, so (offensive-minded head coach) Sean McVay could help revive his career."

The Titans went out and signed Trevor Siemian a couple of weeks ago, but that didn't last long as he was released on Saturday. Logan Woodside is now the lone Tennessee quarterback behind Ryan Tannehill. Woodside has spent a couple of years on the practice squad for the Titans and found some success in the short-lived Alliance of American Football with the San Antonio Commanders, but like the Rams, Rosen may prove to be an instant upgrade at backup quarterback. The Titans locked down Tannehill for four more years, but at the same time, he's not exactly a young man at 32. Rosen could be a prime candidate to come in and learn under a true pro until his time comes.

On cut day, the Jaguars made a surprising move by releasing both of their veteran backup quarterbacks in Mike Glennon and Joshua Dobbs. They appear set to move forward with their last two sixth-round picks in Gardner Minshew and Jake Luton at quarterback. The fact that they released two veterans makes it possible that they are in the market for Rosen -- especially considering that their quarterback situation is not firmly established. This probably wouldn't be the best situation for Rosen if he wants to avoid terrible teams for a change, but the Jaguars do remain a possibility.

Are the Vikings going to stick with Sean Mannion as Kirk Cousins' backup again in 2020? He didn't impress in his one start last year, as in the regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears, Mannion completed 12 of 21 passes for 126 yards and two interceptions. The Vikings lost, 21-19. Jake Browning and Nate Stanley didn't make it through cut day, so Rosen could be an intriguing option if the Vikings want to upgrade behind Cousins. It also appears Cousins finally came into his own as the starting quarterback of the Vikings last year, and the veteran could help Rosen develop and find his way in this league.

The Buccaneers kept three quarterbacks in Tom Brady, Blaine Gabbert and Ryan Griffin, and they could end up swapping one out for Rosen. If there is a quarterback that can help a young prospect reach his full potential, it has to be Brady, right? Plus, we don't know how many more seasons Brady has in the NFL, and Bruce Arians needs to start thinking about his next move now. This would be an ideal landing spot for both the Buccaneers and Rosen.