The 2025 NFL season is just around the corner. Accordingly, all 32 teams are in the midst of finalizing their rosters. Tuesday's deadline for 53-man roster cuts isn't just about whittling lineups, however. It's also about players finding unexpected opportunities. Take, for example, Kenny Pickett, who was traded by the Cleveland Browns as part of a numbers crunch at quarterback, only to find himself with a clearer No. 2 role with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now how about the dozens of names who don't make the cut? The veterans who are outright released as part of roster trimming? Sometimes leaving one team is just a pathway to reuniting with another. As rumors swirl regarding the Minnesota Vikings angling to bring Adam Thielen back to town as last-minute wide receiver help, there might be other reunions in the cards. Familiarity can be a big factor in NFL decisions, and there's nothing that moves the needle quite like a bet on nostalgia.

With that in mind, here are five reunions that might make sense amid 2025 roster cuts:

QB Mike White to the Jets

New York is expected to have veteran Tyrod Taylor available as Justin Fields' backup for Week 1, despite the former missing the entire preseason with a knee injury. Still, Taylor is 36 and has struggled to stay upright even as a reserve. White, meanwhile, was just cut loose by the rival Buffalo Bills after challenging Mitch Trubisky for a No. 2 gig. He previously spent four seasons in the Jets organization, most notably replacing Zach Wilson for seven starts across the 2021-2022 seasons.

RB Cam Akers to the Texans

Houston is in a running back predicament with starter Joe Mixon due to miss at least four games and fill-in starter Nick Chubb coming off some injury-marred seasons of his own. Akers, meanwhile, emerged as an emergency starter for Houston just one year ago, before he was traded to the Vikings. Freshly released by the New Orleans Saints, he might have a clear path to a change-of-pace role if he reunites with the Texans. Assistant head coach and running backs coach Danny Barrett might vouch for him.

WR K.J. Osborn to the Vikings

Adam Thielen is the big name to watch in Minnesota, famously spending a decade as a Vikings fan favorite before a relocation to the Carolina Panthers. A cheaper alternative could be Osborn, who cleared 500 yards in each of Kevin O'Connell's first two seasons atop the Vikings' staff. Cut by the Washington Commanders, the veteran reserve would also be better suited to slot back into a No. 3 or 4 role if/when Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jalen Nailor can all take the field together at full health.

CB Mike Hilton to the Bengals

The one thing Cincinnati needs to improve in 2025 is defense. Ending pass rusher Trey Hendrickson's contract squabble should help. But the club's pass coverage is still a question. Hilton wouldn't be a lock to impact the perimeter at age 31, especially after he couldn't crack the Miami Dolphins' new-look secondary. But he's scrappy and versatile near the line. And he has a history with the program, spending four seasons as a Bengal from 2021-2024, once helping the Cincy defense reach the Super Bowl.

S Marcus Epps to the Eagles

The Eagles signaled they were prepared to turn the back end of their championship defense over to youngsters when they traded C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans. Still, this is a win-now contender, and the Week 1 lineup may well feature a rookie in Andrew Mukuba opposite Reed Blankenship at safety. Epps, who failed to catch on with the New England Patriots this offseason, previously spent four seasons as a solid, if unspectacular, regular in Philly, including as part of the team's 2022 Super Bowl bid.