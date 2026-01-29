All eyes are on the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots as they gear up for Super Bowl LX, but let's remember that there are 30 other NFL franchises. They are not competing for a Lombardi Trophy and are already hard at work preparing for the 2026 campaign, aiming to reach the big game this time next year.

To do that, some front offices will look to improve their rosters via trade, and history has shown that blockbusters can come down in the shadow of Super Bowl week. In January 2018, the week before Super Bowl LII, the Kansas City Chiefs traded then-starting quarterback Alex Smith to Washington. In 2021, the Los Angeles Rams acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions on the doorstep of Super Bowl LV.

With that history in mind, it's important for us to keep our heads on a swivel as a blockbuster trade could be dropped onto our laps at any moment over the next week. Below, we'll highlight some notable names that could be traded before Super Bowl LX (or at any point this offseason), and what they may cost.

A.J. Brown, WR

A.J. Brown PHI • WR • #11 TAR 121 REC 78 REC YDs 1003 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Brown has consistently been linked to trade rumors over the last few years. The tumultuous relationship between the wideout and the Eagles is well-documented. During Philadelphia's playoff loss to the 49ers, Brown was seen in a sideline altercation with coach Nick Sirianni, further suggesting this tenure may have run its course. For Brown, he did not seem thrilled with his role in the offense this season, and, from Philadelphia's point of view, it may make sense to move on from a soon-to-be 29-year-old receiver who is due $29 million in guaranteed salary in 2026.

What could it cost: Third-round pick and fifth-round pick

When Philadelphia acquired Brown from the Titans in 2022, the Eagles sent the No. 18 overall pick in that year's draft to Tennessee. Getting a first (or maybe even a second) at this stage of Brown's career seems a little too far-fetched, particularly with his age and contract situation (signed through 2029 and due $29 million in guarantees next season). Brown also appeared to lose a step in 2025, notably dropping some key balls in that playoff defeat to San Francisco. That may also make some prospective teams a bit skittish about trading blue-chip draft capital for him.



Teams who could be interested: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders

Kyler Murray, QB

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • #1 CMP% 68.3 YDs 962 TD 6 INT 3 YD/Att 5.98 View Profile

Kyler Murray's days in Arizona appear to be coming to an end. The former No. 1 overall pick was shut down with a foot injury this season, but then-head coach Jonathan Gannon acknowledged that Murray would've been benched in place of veteran Jacoby Brissett. With Gannon fired and a new regime incoming, it feels like now is the time for a full organizational reset, headlined by a Murray trade.

What could it cost: Second round pick

As CBS Sports' Joel Corry notes, Murray's situation will need to come to a head before March 15th (the fifth day of the 2026 league year), as that's when his $19.7 million base salary for 2027 becomes fully guaranteed. With that in mind, this potential trade could come together early in the offseason. Another factor that could drive a Murray trade is that the quarterback class at the 2026 NFL Draft isn't particularly strong, so teams may be more inclined to target a veteran like Murray. As for a possible return, the Seahawks secured a third-round pick in exchange for Geno Smith a year ago. When healthy, Murray is a much more talented quarterback, so the Cardinals should be looking at an earlier Day 2 pick in the form of a second-rounder.



Teams who could be interested: New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins

Maxx Crosby, EDGE

Maxx Crosby LV • DE • #98 Games 15 Tackles 70 Sacks 10 INT 1 View Profile

The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new chapter with the likely addition of Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick at the 2026 NFL Draft. That timeline doesn't exactly mesh with where Crosby is at this stage of his career, which could set up a possible trade. Moreover, Crosby's relationship with the franchise may be fractured a bit after he was shut down over the final two weeks despite his desire to keep playing. While that was under a previous coaching regime led by Pete Carroll, it's fair to wonder if that sour ending could spring a trade.

What could it cost: First round pick and second round pick

Crosby is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL, and we've seen that these types of elite talents can fetch quite a haul. Green Bay sent two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark in exchange for star pass rusher Micah Parsons last summer. Parsons was 26 at the time of the trade, and Crosby will be entering his age-29 season in 2026, so a possible return may come in just under what Dallas received. It's worth noting that Crosby is signed through 2029, but only has $30 million left in guarantees remaining, which comes in 2026. That means an extension could also be on the horizon for teams looking to acquire him.

Teams who could be interested: Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions



Mac Jones, QB

Mac Jones SF • QB • #10 CMP% 69.6 YDs 2151 TD 13 INT 6 YD/Att 7.44 View Profile

Brock Purdy is San Francisco's franchise quarterback, but Mac Jones did endear himself when filling in as the Niners starter with Purdy injured. Jones went 5-3 as the starter and completed 69.6% of his passes with a 97.4 passer rating. As we noted with Murray above, this year's rookie QB class isn't particularly strong, which may create a robust market for veterans like Jones. On top of that, Jones does fit the profile of a former first-round QB turned castoff, who is ripe for a career resurgence.

What could it cost: Third round pick

Jones is still only 27 years old and has a cap hit of just over $3 million in 2026. That creates significant value for prospective teams to evaluate Jones as a potential next veteran to revitalize his career and propel their franchise to playoff contention.



Teams who could be interested: Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill, WR

Tyreek Hill MIA • WR • #10 TAR 29 REC 21 REC YDs 265 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

The Dolphins are entering a full rebuild. A new coaching staff and front office have been installed, and the organization is likely to move on from Tua Tagovailoa in some capacity this offseason. With this reset unfolding, Hill doesn't fit Miami's timeline, so a trade to a contender (or outright release) makes the most sense for both sides. Hill will likely seek a contract extension this offseason, as he has no guaranteed money remaining and only one year left on his deal. Given where the Dolphins are, a Hill extension isn't exactly a logical step.

What could it cost: Conditional Day 3 pick

As we noted, Hill almost certainly will require a new deal with whichever team he's traded to, which could alter the price tag. While he has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal, Hill currently has a bloated $29.9 million base salary and a $51.1 million cap hit, so there will need to be some sort of adjustment.

Further diluting his value, the veteran is set to enter his age-32 season and is coming off a 2025 season where he was limited to four games due to a gruesome left knee injury that included a torn ACL he suffered in Week 4. Teams will need to get a good prognosis on Hill's recovery before trading for him, so a deal revolving around him would likely need to feature conditional draft pick compensation linked to playing time/production. If he's able to come close to his former self, however, he's a dynamic weapon.

Teams who could be interested: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos