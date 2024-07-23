For every T.J. Watt, there is a star in the NFL who did not start out as one. A prime example in Pittsburgh is running back Jaylen Warren, a former undrafted rookie who has emerged as a vital part of the Steelers' offense.

The Steelers are surely hoping for a similar success story this summer when they head to Latrobe for training camp. To be candid, the Steelers need some unexpected playmakers to emerge from camp if they are going to break the franchise's eight-year drought without a playoff win.

Pittsburgh has a solid roster, led by Watt, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., Warren, fellow running back Najee Harris, quarterback Pat Freiermuth, quarterback Russell Wilson, etc. But the offseason departures of Diontae Johnson and defensive backs Levi Wallace, Patrick Peterson, Keanu Neal and Trenton Thompson have created voids that need filled.

Who will fill this voids (and others)? Here's a look at five potential breakout candidates who will look to do just that this summer.

This shouldn't come as a surprise. Pittsburgh essentially replaced Johnson with Wilson, a complete wideout who played an integral role in Michigan's national championship run last year.

Wilson has already drawn comparisons to Hines Ward, the Steelers tough as nails wideout who played a key role in Pittsburgh's last two title wins. Like Ward, Wilson embraces blocking, isn't afraid to run into traffic on pass routes, makes tough contested catches and is difficult to bring down in the open field.

Also like Ward, Wilson has a knack for making big plays in big moments, like his two big catches late in regulation in Michigan's eventual win over Alabama in this past year's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Rose Bowl.

Given his upside and the Steelers' expected dependance on him, it'll be a surprise if Wilson doesn't carve out a pretty significant role during his rookie campaign.

An undrafted rookie running back, Edwards is looking to follow in Warren's footsteps. Edwards has his work cut out for him, though, with Cordarrelle Patterson and former Chiefs running back La'Mical Perine also fighting for roster spots.

Edwards (who checks in at 5-foot-10 and 201 pounds) has more than a puncher's chance at making the roster. He is also a very decisive runner who at times juked out and powered over defenders on the same play. Largely an inside runner, Edwards also served as a reliable safety valve for Georgia's quarterbacks in the passing game. He's a nifty back with impressive elusiveness.

So, why wasn't Edwards drafted? The recent undervaluing of his position surely didn't help, along with the fact that he didn't get a ton of carries at Georgia (which is actually a good thing; he doesn't have the wear and tear that some backs have coming into the NFL). There were a lot of critiques in some of his pre-draft breakdowns that were (in my opinion) nitpicky.

Helping Edwards' cause is the fact that he was college teammates with Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones and tight end Darnell Washington.

It didn't take long for draft pundits to declare that Wilson was a steal for Pittsburgh, who jumped at the chance to draft the former NC State linebacker in the third round. Wilson's considerable numbers last year were a big reason why. He ranked fifth in FBS with 138 tackles, was tied for seventh with 17.5 tackles for loss and also had six sacks, three interceptions and six pass breakups.

So, why did it take Wilson so long to get drafted? Like the aforementioned Ward (who was also drafted in the third round), Wilson apparently does not have an ACL in one of his knees. That, however, did not stop Wilson from running a 4.43 40 at this year's combine. Wilson can fly, and the Steelers plan on taking advantage of that and his overall playmaking ability.

Our first returning player, Benton is expected to a major leap during his second season after cracking the starting lineup midway through his rookie season. He didn't light up the stat sheet, but Benton nonetheless showed potential as a rookie by recording his first NFL sack, while also forcing a pair of fumbles.

"When you watch the tape, he left seven sacks on the field," Steelers D-line coach Karl Dunbar said earlier this offseason, via The Athletic.

Benton is determined to finish those plays in 2024. He spent a large portion of the offseason training with Steelers offensive linemen Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig and Pittsburgh outside linebacker Nick Herbig (who is Nate's younger brother). The work has paid off, as Benton will enter camp roughly 10 pounds lighter than he was at the end of last season.

Fittingly, we wrap up our list with another rookie who will be entrenched in one of Pittsburgh's biggest position battles. Bishop will be competing with Grayland Arnold (among others) to be the Steelers' starting nickelback.

Arnold has the edge when it comes to versatility and experience (he's played in 26 NFL regular season games during his time with the Eagles and Texans). But Bishop has a few things going for him, including his impressive fortitude after playing for three schools during his six-year college career.

Bishop finally made his mark last year at West Virginia, where he became the 13th player in program history to be tabbed as an NCAA consensus All-American. He earned that distinction after leading the country with 24 passes defensed (24) and pass breakups (20) to go with his four interceptions.

His size (5-foot-10 and 184 points) undoubtedly played a role in Bishop going undrafted. Ironically, Mike Hilton, the last Steelers' standout nickelback, also went undrafted largely due to questions about his size. Hilton overcame his humble NFL start to carve out a successful NFL career. Bishop is hoping to do the same.

"I love to tackle and I love to be a physical guy," Bishop recenlty told the Steelers' website. "I like to impose my will on guys, (wide) receivers, tight ends, running backs, quarterbacks, whatever it is. That's like a strong suit of my game.

"I always play with a chip on my shoulder. It's just a mentality."