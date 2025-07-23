PHILADELPHIA -- A picture perfect day at the NovaCare Complex signaled the start of Philadelphia Eagles training camp, as the franchise looks to defend its Super Bowl title. Don't mention this to the players, who believe they aren't defending anything -- repeating the words of coach Nick Sirianni this offseason.

This is a new season, a new chapter, a new team. The Eagles are determined to prove this, which is evident around the NovaCare Complex. There aren't any Super Bowl championship banners to be found, nor any remnants of last year's championship.

The Eagles have truly turned the page. And so begins another summer of training camp, the first of several practices as the Eagles prepare for their season opener against the Dallas Cowboys (the first preseason game is in 15 days).

Every player reported on time to camp, and only Nakobe Dean was placed on the PUP list as he recovers from the torn patella tendon suffered during last year's playoffs. There were two players absent from practice, as defensive tackle Jalen Carter (shoulder) and offensive guard Kenyon Green (knee) were ruled out. Linebacker Jihaad Campbell (shoulder) and center Cam Jurgens (back) were limited but participated in the 7-on-7's during practice.

The "yellow" practice to ramp-up football activities was only 75 minutes, but a lot of action occurred. These are the five noticebale takeaways from Day 1 of training camp.

Jihaad Campbell has a big debut

Campbell wasn't even supposed to be practicing on Day 1 of training camp, as Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said earlier in the summer the first-round draft pick would be out until August as he was recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Imagine the surprise when Eagles general manager Howie Roseman announced Dean would start the season on the PUP list and not Campbell.

Campbell was a limited participant in the first practice, lining up wit the second team at off-ball linebacker. Paired with fellow rookie Smael Mondon Jr., it didn't take long for Campbell to make a standout play. Taking meaningful snaps in the 7-on-7 drills, Campbell broke up a pass intended for wide receiver Danny Gray, as the rookie was trailing in coverage.

Tanner McKee was the quarterback, and the pass was a little bit behind Gray -- but that's a completion in a game if not for the Campbell breakup. Campbell showed his athleticism on the pass breakup, and what he can provide for this defense as he grows into his role over the summer.

Rough Day 1 for Kelee Ringo

Ringo is a candidate for the starting cornerback job opposite of Quinyon Mitchell, and had the majority of the first-team reps at outside cornerback when the Eagles were in nickel defense (which Philadelphia runs a majority of the time). The first impression wasn't ideal.

Ringo was beaten twice by Terrace Marshall Jr. during the practice, the first on a go route down the right sideline on what was a good ball by McKee. Marshall did an excellent job gaining separation and making the catch, the first time he had a strong snag against Ringo.

The 2023 fourth-round pick was then beaten on a go route by A.J. Brown, as Jalen Hurts threw a beautiful deep ball Brown's way and the All-Pro wide receiver adjusted at the catch point to haul in the deep ball. Ringo was the primary defender in coverage, but Hurts and Brown typically beat cornerbacks on that go route.

The second time Marshall beat Ringo was on a crossing route, as McKee threw a pass right where only Marshall could catch it. Marshall snagged the pass and Ringo sent out a loud clap in frustration after getting beat.

There's a lot of training camp left, but this wasn't a good first practice for Ringo.

Heavy workload for Saquon Barkley

If Day 1 of practice was any indication, Saquon Barkley won't be in bubble wrap coming off a 2,500-yard season. Barkley did have 483 touches last season (including playoffs), but offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo had the reigning Offensive Player of the Year out wide in certain formations and he was targeted on several occasions in the 7-on-7 drills.

Barkley even had a few carries as the Eagles were running a hurry-up offense late in the practice. This is likely part of the plan the Eagles have in place to keep Barkley's body fresh.

Eagles to utilize Cooper DeJean's versatility

When the Eagles are in nickel defense, Cooper DeJean is the slot cornerback -- a spot he'll spend plenty of time at throughout the season. Fangio seems to have no plans of taking DeJean off the field, as the Eagles had him at safety when they lined up in a five-man defensive front.

The good news regarding DeJean at safety? Fourth-round pick Mac McWilliams looked solid in the slot for a rookie having his first training camp practice, which allows DeJean to play in multiple positions on the defense. DeJean has the talent to be an All-Pro safety, but is already a star in the slot.

If McWilliams continues to progress, the Eagles could use DeJean at outside cornerback and safety -- having him all over the secondary. The Eagles defense could be getting a major boost across the board if DeJean can play all three positions in the secondary -- which hinges on McWilliams.

Surprise at punt returner

The Eagles signed Avery Williams to handle the return duties this offseason, but we have not seen Williams practice at all until the first day of training camp. While Williams was out with an undisclosed injury, he was with the wide receiver group -- surprisingly not with the returners toward the end of practice.

As the Eagles were practicing punt returns, undrafted rookie Taylor Morin had the most opportunities. Morin played college football at Wake Forest as was the Demon Deacons' all-time leading receiver with 2,974 yards. He finished second in school history in receptions (227) and fourth in touchdowns (21).

Morin was also a punt returner at Wake Forest, and a good one. He finished second in school history with 809 career punt return yards, leading the nation in yards per return average last season (17.0).

Other punt returners were DeJean, Jahan Dotson, Ainias Smith and Giles Jackson -- but the surprise of the practice was Morin. He'll be a player to monitor throughout camp.