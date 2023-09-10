Patience was apparently a virtue for the 49ers, who managed to sign reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa to a historic extension at the 11th hour. Amid Bosa's summer-long holdout, the 49ers received five calls from teams who inquired about Bosa's possible availability via a trade, according to Fox Sports.

49ers general manager John Lynch opted not to trade Bosa, who recorded an NFL-best 18.5 sacks last season. Instead, he and the 49ers signed the former Ohio State standout to a five-year, $170 million that included $122.5 million guaranteed.

The 49ers were immediately rewarded for their decision to lock up Bosa in time for the team's season-opener in Pittsburgh. With Bosa on the field, the 49ers raced out to a 20-0 lead on the strength of a defense that overwhelmed Kenny Pickett and rest of the Steelers' offense in the first half.

San Francisco didn't trade Bosa, but they did make waves when they traded quarterback Trey Lance to the Cowboys for a fourth-round pick last month. Brock Purdy, who ascended to the top of the team's depth chart last season, threw two early touchdown passes to Brandon Aiyuk on Sunday as the 49ers built their early lead.