Things change quickly in the NFL. One minute you're a champion, the next you're an unsigned free agent. It's just the way the league works, with all 32 teams constantly looking to stay in the Super Bowl mix while also adhering to annual salary cap restrictions. Consider how much the reigning conference champions remade their rosters between Super Bowl battles in 2022 and 2024; both the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles had drastically different supporting casts for star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, respectively.

Want more evidence? Just remember that two years ago, Keenan Allen led the NFL in receptions (108); now he remains unsigned, two months after hitting the open market. Two years ago, Raheem Mostert led the NFL in touchdowns (21); he's since gone from Miami Dolphins headliner to Las Vegas Raiders backup. Two years ago, Sam Howell led the NFL in passing attempts; he's already changed teams twice since doing so.

What else might happen this coming NFL season that would've seemed unbelievable just a year ago? Here are a few possibilities, several of which include big-name quarterbacks:

Rodgers is still without a team, publicly undecided on his NFL future after wrapping up an admittedly ugly two-year stint with the New York Jets. All signs point to the former MVP landing in Pittsburgh if he does suit up, however. And his No. 1 target would be Metcalf, who entered 2024 coming off two straight 1,000-yard seasons in Seattle. Talk about a makeover for the Steelers, who still had Ben Roethlisberger running the show just four years ago!

Is it surprising that Winston is wearing new colors as a journeyman backup? Not necessarily. The fact he's set to back up Wilson, who's now become a journeyman of his own, is certainly notable, given that they're both in New York, where the Giants were still hoping to squeeze something out of Daniel Jones in 2024. And we didn't even mention that Jaxson Dart, the Giants' latest first-round swing under center, could usurp both of them.

3. Brian Schottenheimer leads a Cowboys rebound

Dallas was looking to improve upon a 12-5 finish and playoff run going into 2024. Instead, Dak Prescott went down again and Mike McCarthy apparently got tired of working under Jerry Jones. Now it's Schottenheimer's turn to run "America's Team" after two ho-hum years as McCarthy's offensive coordinator. And it's quite possible Prescott's return to health, plus a freshened-up defense, will bring the first-time coach into playoff relevance.

4. Daniel Jones beats out Anthony Richardson in Indy

In 2024, the electric but banged-up Richardson was just entering his second season as the Colts' former No. 4 overall draft pick. All of a sudden he might not even be guaranteed a real job as Shane Steichen's quarterback, with Jones leaving the Giants -- and a short stint as a Minnesota Vikings reserve -- to compete for the top spot this summer. It's not inconceivable that Jones will win out due primarily to availability.

5. The Washington Commanders cruise to the Super Bowl

It sounds totally plausible now, but put yourself back in the 2024 offseason, when Jayden Daniels was a dual-threat projection rather than a bona fide NFL star, and head coach Dan Quinn seemed like a tired retread rather than a beloved leader. A year later, the Commanders are in full win-now mode, adding Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel as Daniels' support. And no one would be shocked if they push the rival Eagles as NFC heavyweights.