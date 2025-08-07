The 2025 NFL preseason is officially underway, with the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game now in the books. The first exhibition contest provided a fresh look at former top-three draft pick Trey Lance, who helped the Los Angeles Chargers to a big win over the Detroit Lions. Now all eyes are on the first full slate of preseason football, which will provide countless other rookies and veterans an opportunity to sway summer competitions and settle in before the regular season.

Plenty of fans are assuredly also eager to get a first glimpse at top newcomers, including this year's pair of first-round rookie quarterbacks. So which players and situations are we specifically set to monitor in the full start of preseason action? Which teams and roster battles warrant extra attention as games kick off Thursday and run through Sunday?

Here are five things we're most excited to watch during Week 1 of the 2025 preseason, including a trio of crowded quarterback rotations that could determine which signal-callers hold starting jobs come September:

Ward is flying under the radar despite literally being the top pick in the entire 2025 draft. Amid a candid training camp in which he's been transparent about Tennessee's growing pains, the Miami product is finally set to see some live action as the Titans begin preseason play. Coach Brian Callahan may not wish to expose Ward to injury considering the gunslinger is already entrenched as the club's starter, but then again, Ward could use just about every ounce of pro-level experience he can get.

4. Giants' quarterback rotation

Jaxson Dart NYG • QB • #6 Saturday, Aug. 9, at 1 p.m. ET @ Bills View Profile

Russell Wilson is locked in as New York's new starter under center, giving coach Brian Daboll a proven arm. And yet what happens behind him might be the most intriguing part of the Giants' preseason. Jameis Winston is in tow as veteran insurance and should get plenty of reps to confirm his place behind Wilson. Yet it's Dart, the Ole Miss product and 25th overall pick in the draft, who could essentially secure the No. 2 spot -- and a future crack at the starting gig -- with a strong showing against live defense.

McCarthy is viewed nationally as a quasi-rookie, missing his entire 2024 rookie campaign due to knee surgery. Let's not forget the first-rounder actually turned in a promising preseason debut a year ago, launching two scores in Minnesota's exhibition opener. Still, he almost needs additional reps before entering 2025 as the one big question mark on an otherwise well-rounded contender. The Vikings defense has enjoyed a clear upper hand operating against the 22-year-old during padded training camp sessions.

2. Browns' quarterback battle

Kenny Pickett CLE • QB • #8 Friday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. ET @ Panthers View Profile

Cleveland may be prepared to carry all four of its new quarterbacks into the 2025 season, but that doesn't mean anything is set in stone regarding the Browns' plans to deploy them. Aging journeyman Joe Flacco is the favorite to open the year as coach Kevin Stefanski's starter, if only because of his previous experience in the system. Trade acquisition Kenny Pickett is perhaps Flacco's chief competition, if he's healthy. And both rookies -- Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders -- are poised for major reps.

1. Colts' quarterback battle

Daniel Jones IND • QB • #17 Thursday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. ET @ Ravens View Profile

There's probably no bigger and/or closer position battle this preseason than the one unfolding under center in Indianapolis. Former Giants castoff Daniel Jones reportedly leapfrogged incumbent Anthony Richardson just by being healthy in the spring. Then Richardson showcased his gifted arm to open camp. It's still anyone's guess which veteran will command Shane Steichen's offense to open the regular season. Jones has more experience, but Richardson is the tantalizing wild card. It's a coin toss so far.

