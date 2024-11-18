It took 11 weeks of the 2024 NFL season for the Kansas City Chiefs to lose a game. The Buffalo Bills handed the defending Super Bowl champions their first loss of the year, ending their unbeaten run.

The national game broadcasted on CBS was a treat for all football fans, and in typical Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen fashion, it came down to the wire.

Also, the Pittsburgh Steelers stayed atop the AFC North with a divisional win over the Baltimore Ravens in another close game from this weekend. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts and Green Bay Packers both won by one point, defeating the New York Jets and Chicago Bears, respectively.

Elsewhere, the Denver Broncos dominated the Atlanta Falcons, the Seattle Seahawks beat the San Francisco 49ers and the New England Patriots fell to the Los Angeles Rams.

It was an action-packed weekend with big plays, some rough performances and, like last week, more blocked field goals to seal a game. If you missed any of it, don't fret, CBS Sports has you covered as always.

Here are five of the top moments you may have missed from Week 11:

Blocked FG seals divisional win

The Packers and Bears are one of the oldest rivalries in the NFL, and even though quarterback Aaron Rodgers is no longer around, Green Bay still has Chicago's number. The score was 20-19 Green Bay with three seconds remaining in the game and Chicago was lined up for a 46-yard field goal attempt.

It was déjà vu all over again from last week's Chiefs win over the Broncos, where a blocked field goal lost the game for the kicking team. This time, the Packers' special teams squad stepped up to get the victory.

Here's a look at the final play:

Lions continue to dominate, make history

The Detroit Lions are among the Super Bowl favorites, and there's a good reason why. Their explosive offense has scored a rushing touchdown in 24 straight games, including the playoffs, which is the longest streak in NFL history. Their 21 straight regular-season games with a rushing touchdown is tied for third-longest ever with the 1974-76 Miami Dolphins.

The team's trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery also made history, when they all scored touchdowns in the same game for the eighth time, an NFL record.

Justin Tucker's struggles cost Ravens

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, but his struggles were one reason why Baltimore was unable to secure a win against the Steelers on Sunday. The Ravens lost by two points and Tucker's two missed field goals in the first quarter left six points on the field.

He missed from 47 and 50 yards out in the divisional game.

Joe Burrow shines, still loses

The Cincinnati Bengals record doesn't reflect how well quarterback Joe Burrow is playing, and that was the case again on "Sunday Night Football." The Bengals are dealing with injuries and a stroke bad luck this season.

The Chargers were up 27-6 at the start of the third quarter and the Bengals managed to launch a comeback, making it 27-27 by the fourth quarter. The defense stepped up and Burrow's 356-yard performance with three touchdowns helped their offense. Unfortunately for him, it wasn't enough.

Here's a look at the score that sealed the deal for the Chargers:

'NFL Today' crew joins in on Buffalo tradition

Typically, it's Bills fans who throw themselves onto tables. On Sunday, it was the "NFL Today" crew who got involved and hilarity ensued.

Three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, Nate Burleson, Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Bill Cowher and former MVP Matt Ryan demolished the tables.

Take a look:

Good, mostly clean fun -- and no one (we think) got hurt.