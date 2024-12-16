With Week 15 nearly behind us, we somehow have just three weeks left in the 2024 NFL regular season. It feels like just yesterday every team and fanbase had hope that they would be among the ones to extend their season and make a playoff run, but now that postseason picture is starting to come together with many already eliminated from contention.

For those teams set to play past Week 18, the seeding order is starting to take shape, with some controlling their own destiny and some needing help from other franchises to determine where they will fall.

The Jets, Browns, Jaguars, Titans, Patriots and Raiders are all eliminated on the AFC side, while the Bears, Panthers and Giants are the NFC teams already looking ahead to 2025.

Week 15 kicked off with a field-goal frenzy in the Thursday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. On Sunday, the Bengals defeated the Titans, the Chiefs breezed by the Browns, the Commanders beat the Saints in a one-point game and the Patriots lost again, this time to the Cardinals. The Packers handled the Seahawks, the Eagles won the battle of Pennsylvania, defeating the Steelers and the Buccaneers beat the Chargers.

We put together five of the top moments you may have missed this week to help you keep up with all the excitement as the playoffs fast approach.

1. Special-teams fun

The Jets snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday, defeating the Jaguars 32-25. During the win, the Jets got creative on special teams by attempting a fake punt. The risk paid off for New York and it got a first down out of it.

The Detroit Lions are another team that took a risk on special teams, but unlike the Jets, their gamble did not pay off. Most coaches would not elect to try an onside kick down 10 points with 12 minutes remaining in the game, but Dan Campbell is not like most head coaches. Sometimes his decisions surprise us and pay off, but on Sunday it not only failed, but led to an immediate Bills touchdown, which ended up being the difference in the game. Buffalo went on to defeat Detroit 48-42 in what could be a Super Bowl preview.

2. Amazing plays

Every game has its fair share of wild and impressive moments, but some stand out among the rest. Here are some of them.

Everyone loves a one-handed catch, and this one by Dawson Knox seemed to defy gravity.

Even after rewatching this play many, many times, I'm still trying to figure out how this play was executed so perfectly.

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels extended the play by using his legs and put the ball exactly where it needed to be for Terry McLaurin to make the catch in traffic.

3. Have a day, Lamar Jackson

There is a lot of attention on Bills quarterback Josh Allen this season, and rightfully so, as he is the MVP favorite and putting up impressive numbers consistently. But we don't want look over another quarterback also having an incredible year.

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson finished with 290 yards and five touchdowns in the 35-14 win against the New York Giants. He became the first quarterback in NFL history to complete 80% of his passes along with 250 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, no interceptions and 50 rushing yards.

Here's a look at some of his trips to the end zone from the victory:

4. Stingley shows off

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. put himself in the history books while also putting on a show against the Miami Dolphins. Stingley recorded two interceptions, including one that sealed the victory for Houston.

He is the first player in franchise history to total five interceptions in the month of December and is the first cornerback in NFL history to record two interceptions and two tackles for a loss in the same game. His performance also helped the Texans secure the AFC South division title.

Here's a look at his two takeaways:

5. Dropping the ball

This week, two players had a face palm moment when they got a bit ahead of themselves while trying to score a touchdown. Two players, each with a clear path to the end zone, dropped the ball right before the goal line, negating the score and giving the other team the ball.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had an easy six points off a 41-yard run, but released the ball before he crossed the white line. The play resulted in a touchback, giving the Broncos the ball. Indy went on to lose 31-13 to Denver.

Taylor was not alone in the category of major blunders. Bengals safety Jordan Battle recovered a fumble and took it 61 yards to the house, but dropped the football just before it counted.

The Titans got the touchback and the ball.