The 2024 season seems to be going by in a flash and we are somehow already through five weeks of action. This week can be defined by unique touchdowns, from defense to special teams, everyone in all positions were finding themselves in the end zone.

Heading into this weekend, there was just one winless team, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are winless no more. They defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 37-34, in a game that came down to a field goal in the final seconds.

We also had our first international game of the season, coming to us from London. The Minnesota Vikings protected their undefeated season so far, while the New York Jets showed some clear struggles in the 23-17 loss.

Defensive TD frenzy

Not only where there multiple defensive trips to the end zone this week, they made history. This is the first time in NFL history that there were two 100-plus yard defensive touchdowns in the same day. Not to mention, they happened just minutes apart.

One came from the game between the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants. The Giants were half a yard from the end zone, but a fumble on the goal line from Eric Gray, turned into a Seahawks recovery from Rayshawn Jenkins, who took it all the way to the other end.

Take a look at the wild play:

The second of the day was a pick-six. Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II intercepted Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew and took it 100-yards to the house.

Here's a look at the play that made history:

And just for fun, here is a bonus unique defensive touchdown:

Special teams TDs

It wasn't just a day of defensive touchdowns, special teams stepped up as well.

The Giants blocked a field goal attempt and ran it back to extend their lead with one minute to go in the fourth. Instead of tying things up, the Seahawks found themselves down by two scores.

The 49ers also blocked a kick against the Cardinals and got another six points on the board.

Xavier McKinney continues his INT spree

Death, taxes and an Xavier McKinney interception: These are some things we can count on. You may have seen the Packers safety pick off Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, but did you know it made history?

With the takeaway, McKinney became the first player since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to record an interception in each of his first five games with a team.

Here is his fifth interception in five weeks:

Longest day of football

This Sunday, which eventually turned into action on Monday, marked the longest day of football since at least the NFL merger in 1970. The game in London began at 9:32 a.m. ET Sunday and Sunday Night Football ended at 12:59 a.m. ET Monday, marking 15 hours and 27 minutes between the start and end of play. Sunday night's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Steelers was delayed due to inclement weather.

Make that eight (!) straight games with a rushing touchdown for the third-year player. Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams has the longest touchdown streak by a running back in franchise history since Greg Bell scored a TD in 10 straight during the 1988 and 1989 seasons.