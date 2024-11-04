Week 9 of the 2024 NFL season was filled with some of the wildest plays of the year so far. The Baltimore Ravens blew out the Denver Broncos, the Dallas Cowboys lost to the Atlanta Falcons to fall to 3-5, the Cincinnati Bengals put on a touchdown clinic against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Arizona Cardinals rolled over the Chicago Bears.

There was a lot of highlight-worthy plays this weekend, but don't worry if you didn't see them all, because we have you covered.

Here are five things you may have missed from Week 9:

Air Saquon

This has to be considered one of the best plays of the year so far, at the very least from running backs. Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley not only managed to leap over a defender, but did it backwards. Did anyone know that was even possible?

The play fired up the Philly crowd and impressed other fans from across the league.

Barkley, who is clearly finding his role on his new team quite well, talked about the play: "I kinda just played ball."

It was a big day for hurdling over defenders, so here's a bonus hurdle:

Drake Maye magic

The New England Patriots may be struggling this season, but Drake Maye is responsible for many shining moments in their year so far. Maye showed patience and poise as he dodged pressure to find an open man against the Tennessee Titans. Late in the game, he put the ball perfectly where Rhamondre Stevenson could make a play, score the touchdown and send the game into overtime.

The Patriots ended up losing in OT on a Maye interception, so his earlier heroics may be erased by the final score, but the fourth-quarter play is a glimpse of what the team has in their rookie.

Maye finished with a team-high 95 yards rushing on eight carries, going 29 of 41 with 206 yards passing, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Jackson, Henry make history in Ravens win

The Baltimore Ravens are one of the best teams in football, and their offense proved that on Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Running back Derrick Henry is having a season worthy of Offensive Player of the Year, and this weekend scored his 100th career rushing touchdown.

It didn't stop there for King Henry, who passed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in the victory. Keep in mind, it's only Week 9.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson also had a noteworthy day, posting a perfect passer rating. This is Jackson's fourth perfect passer rating for a single game with a minimum of 15 attempts, passing former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for such games. The two-time MVP is once again in those conversations, as the Ravens improved to 6-3.

Daniel Jones' wild stat line

The New York Giants are having a tough season and it seems like even when they're doing something right, there's still something going wrong. This was the case when we looked at quarterback Daniel Jones' first-half stat line. The positive was Jones finally ending his 672-day streak of no passing touchdowns at home in MetLife Stadium, but some eyebrows were raised at how he got there.

He finished the half going 4 of 6 with zero passing yards and one touchdown. Yes, he managed to get a touchdown without having any passing yards on the stat sheet. With the Giants losing, this stat line that hasn't been seen since at least 2000 may have been missed, but it's certainly one for the books.

Here's a look at the TD:

Fake punts

Special teams don't always get included in the highlight reels, but they can give us exciting plays, too. There were multiple fake punts attempted this weekend. Some worked, while others did not.

Let's start with one that worked. The Saints were able to turn a fourth down into a first down, thanks to this trick play.

The Cowboys nearly had their fake punt picked off, but instead the failed attempt meant a turnover on downs.

A bad play overall for Dallas in its 27-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.