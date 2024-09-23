Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season is just about over and a lot happened between Thursday and Sunday's games.

The Panthers got their first win -- and with their new starting quarterback -- Aaron Rodgers got his first win at MetLife Stadium with the Jets, the Rams came from behind to beat the defending NFC champs, the Ravens finally got a win and the Falcons gave the Chiefs a run for their money albeit in a losing effort.

The Chiefs, Steelers, Seahawks and Vikings are the only 3-0 teams, and the Bills have a chance to join that group if they win Monday night against the Jaguars.

With so much happening in each game, from incredible plays, to game-winning drives, rookie firsts and more, it can be hard to keep up. We gathered some of the most fun highlights, statistics and stadium moments from Week 3 that you may have missed.

1. Bears rookies connect for their first touchdowns of season

Sticking with the theme of "firsts," let's take a look at a duo that both recorded their first touchdowns of their NFL careers. First-rounders Rome Odunze and Caleb Williams shared an important moment and what will likely be their first touchdowns of many.

The Bears didn't get the win against the Colts, but they did get this highlight.

2. Fields gets first rushing TD with Steelers

Justin Fields has started every game this season for the Steelers, despite Russell Wilson being named the starter this offseason. As Wilson works his way back, Fields is showing he can lead this offense.

Before Sunday, the Steelers had just one passing touchdown on the season. Fields recorded another, and also had his first rushing touchdown of the year against the Chargers.

3. McKinney has interception in third straight game

You may have seen Xavier McKinney's interception, but what you may have missed is that the Packers safety has yet to have a game this year without a pick. This is his third takeaway in three games.

4. Fullback makes 24-yard catch

Cowboys fullback Hunter Luepke showed off his hands, catching a 24-yard pass in the fourth quarter for a crucial first down. The drive led to a touchdown and got the Cowboys within three points, but Dallas was unable to come away with the win against the Ravens.

5. Seahawks entrance features a hawk

The Seahawks may have the coolest entrance in the NFL. On Sunday, an actual hawk kicked off their entrance.

Maybe the hawk was good luck, because Seattle went on to defeat the Dolphins 24-3.