Another week of the 2024 NFL season is nearly behind us, and the action in Week 4 did not disappoint.

The Bills got their first loss, thanks to the Ravens, who were dominant on "Sunday Night Football." The Steelers also dropped their first game of the season, coming up short in a close loss to the Colts. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are the only remaining undefeated team in the AFC after they rallied past the division-rival Chargers.

Over in the NFC, the Vikings are the lone 4-0 squad and the Seahawks have the chance to join them, if they pull off a "Monday Night Football" win in Detroit.

There was a lot that went down between Thursday and Sunday; don't worry if you couldn't keep up with it all, we have you covered. Here are five things you may have missed from Week 4:

1. Jayden Daniels making history

Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been unstoppable these past two weeks. While you may have seen his incredible stats and wins, you may have missed just how historic he's been.

His 82.1% completion rate on passes through the first four games (min. 100 attempts) is an NFL record, beating out Peyton Manning's 2008 record of 81.8%, and Tom Brady's 79.2 completion percentage from his own historic season in 2007. Daniels has seven total touchdowns (three passing, four rushing) with just one interception on the young season, and has helped lead his team to an NFC East-best 3-1.

2. Big plays on punts

Punters don't always get the most attention when it comes to end-of-the-week highlights, but we are here to change that. Punters had a moment this week, from a muffed punt that turned into a touchdown for the punting team, to a perfectly placed ball followed by quite the celebration.

Here are two of the best punts from this week, that may have been overshadowed by some other highlights:

3. Josh Allen shows off

The spotlight was on the Ravens' dominant performance on Sunday night, and rightfully so, but the Bills had some shining moments that may fly under the radar despite their 35-10 loss. Quarterback Josh Allen showed why he is one of the best in the league, avoiding pressure, scrambling and somehow completing the pass as he was being chased to the sideline.

4. Taysom Hill the running back

Saints Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill will line up wherever the team needs him, and this time it was as a running back. It worked out, as he made his way into the end zone. Hill is officially listed as a tight end on the team's roster.

5. Kyle Van Noy continues his sack tour

In Week 1, Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy suffered a rare NFL injury, fracturing his orbital bone and missing the end of the season opener. Since then, he has not only returned, but is putting up impressive numbers. He has six sacks in his last three games, two per game.

Here's a look at one from Sunday night:

The veteran is making an impact on Baltimore's defense, and doing so every week.