It was another exciting and jam-packed weekend of NFL football. The weekend began in London, with the Jaguars defeating the Patriots, wrapping up three weeks of action across the pond.

In Week 7, the Lions handed the Vikings their first loss of the season, thanks to a game-winning field goal, leaving the Chiefs as the only undefeated team in the league. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has done many things in his career -- win three Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs and two league MVPs -- but this marks the first time he's started the season 6-0.

A lot happened this week and if you didn't catch it all, don't worry we have you covered. Here are five things you may have missed from Week 7:

1. Players coming off serious injuries make season debuts

This week saw two major returns from injury. The first of the day was Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, who played football for the first time in 398 days on Sunday. A bad knee injury sidelined him for over a year, but he made his long anticipated return against the Cincinnati Bengals. He even found the end zone in his first game back.

Chubb ended the day with 11 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown.

The next big comeback of the day was from San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who took the field just 50 days after he was shot during a robbery. The first-round draft pick finished with three receptions for 21 yards.

He was clearly looking forward to being back in uniform.

2. Traded star wideouts enjoy different results

Some big trades took place last week, leading to two star wide receivers taking their first snaps with their new teams.

Amari Cooper, who hasn't had much time to learn a new playbook after being acquired by the Buffalo Bills days ago, found himself in the end zone.

Before the ball was snapped, Cooper seemed confused about the upcoming play. Thankfully for him, wide receiver Keon Coleman was able to explain the route and clearly did a good job, because seconds later the Bills had six more on the board.

Cooper caught a 12-yard pass from Josh Allen to give the Bills a lead in the third quarter -- his first catch with the team. Buffalo came away with the win over the Tennessee Titans.

While Cooper had a great first game with his new team, things weren't as great for new Jets receiver Davante adams. Two weeks ago, Adams had to watch his team -- the Las Vegas Raiders at the time -- lose to the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Sunday Night Football." Once again, he was watching his team lose to the Steelers under the same lights, just while with the Jets this time.

New York lost 37-15 to Pittsburgh, and Adams had just three receptions for 30 yards, with no real highlights in his reunion with Aaron Rodgers.

3. Saquon's return to MetLife

It was a game many Philly and New York fans had circled on their calendars from the start of the year: Saquon Barkley's return to MetLife Stadium. Barkley played for the Giants from 2018 to 2023, before heading to another NFC East team when he signed with the Eagles this past offseason.

It was Barkley who got the last laugh against his former team on Sunday, rumbling for 176 yards on 17 carries with a touchdown. Here's a look at some of his highlights:

4. Damar Hamlin records second INT

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had never recorded an interception in the NFL before this year. Now, through seven weeks, he has two. The safety suffered cardiac arrest on the field in January of 2023, and in an incredible comeback, played in five games last season, none of them starts. This season, Hamlin has started all seven games and has now picked off opposing quarterbacks twice, including on Sunday against the Titans.

Here's a look at the play:

5. Kyren Williams' TD party continues

This is becoming a weekly segment, and until he stops scoring touchdowns every week, we will continue to update you on his streak. Rams running back Kyren Williams improved his touchdown streak to nine straight games.

Greg Bell holds the franchise running back record for consecutive games scoring a TD with 10, taking place during the 1988 and 1989 seasons. Williams is inching closer to that record.

Williams finished with 76 yards on 21 rushing attempts and TWO touchdowns in a win against the Las Vegas Raiders.