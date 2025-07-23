Happy midweek, everyone! John Breech is busy scouring the Florida highways for signs of Trey Hendrickson (or so we think), so today's Pick Six newsletter is brought to you by Cody Benjamin, with tidbits on all the latest from around the NFL.

1. Training camps begin: 10 veterans with the most to prove

Training camps are opening across the NFL, which means it's officially time for 2025 roster battles to get underway. Which notable veterans have the most to prove as players take the field in preparation for the new season? We identified 10 big names under pressure to shine this summer, including a handful of quarterbacks. Here's a sampling:

Jets QB Justin Fields: For a former first-round pick about to make his debut in the Big Apple, Fields sure hasn't gotten a ton of national press. Maybe it's a byproduct of the Jets torturing all who devoted so much time and attention to the failed Aaron Rodgers experiment of the last two years. Fields isn't really in danger of losing the top job; the 2025 season is essentially his oyster on a one-year, prove-it deal. Still, he's got to settle in as "the guy" on his third team in as many years, proving to the new regime he's still got long-term juice.

For a former first-round pick about to make his debut in the Big Apple, Fields sure hasn't gotten a ton of national press. Maybe it's a byproduct of the Jets torturing all who devoted so much time and attention to the failed Aaron Rodgers experiment of the last two years. Fields isn't really in danger of losing the top job; the 2025 season is essentially his oyster on a one-year, prove-it deal. Still, he's got to settle in as "the guy" on his third team in as many years, proving to the new regime he's still got long-term juice. Colts QB Anthony Richardson: Two years ago, Richardson was the fourth overall pick in the entire draft. Two years in, he's barely survived 15 game appearances at the NFL level, despite boasting supersized gifts. Another offseason of injury concerns has journeyman Daniel Jones positioned as the favorite to lead Indianapolis' beleaguered quarterback room. Richardson needs a strong summer and preseason to retain any short- or long-term shot at a top gig with the Colts. That would include both availability and much-improved accuracy as a passer.

Two years ago, Richardson was the fourth overall pick in the entire draft. Two years in, he's barely survived 15 game appearances at the NFL level, despite boasting supersized gifts. Another offseason of injury concerns has journeyman Daniel Jones positioned as the favorite to lead Indianapolis' beleaguered quarterback room. Richardson needs a strong summer and preseason to retain any short- or long-term shot at a top gig with the Colts. That would include both availability and much-improved accuracy as a passer. Chiefs OT Jaylon Moore: The Chiefs threw big money at Jawaan Taylor back in 2023, paying a premium for extensive experience more than an elite resume, and the returns have been mixed. This offseason, Kansas City took a different approach, paying top dollar for the other tackle spot, but this time betting on upside more than an extensive body of work. Moore is the favorite to be Patrick Mahomes' blind-side blocker despite making just 12 starts in four years with the San Francisco 49ers. He's also trying to hold off first-round rookie Josh Simmons.

2. Five under-the-radar rookies to watch in training camp

Which first-year players deserve more attention this summer? Tyler Sullivan selected these five as potential X factors:

Why Gabriel in Cleveland? Here's Sullivan's read on the situation:

Let's not forget that Cleveland chose Gabriel over Shedeur Sanders when it plucked the Oregon star in the third round. Judging by that decision, it's not going too far out on a limb to say that the Browns feel Gabriel is a better fit for their organization, and that should be a key note when trying to decipher who'll be QB1 to begin the season. If the Browns are focused on finding their best long-term option under center, a 40-year-old Joe Flacco doesn't do them any good. Gabriel, while an older rookie at 24 years old, provides the upside of being someone Cleveland could build around for the foreseeable future.

3. Projecting roles for all rookie QBs, including Jaxson Dart

We know Cameron Ward, this year's No. 1 overall draft pick, is locked in as the Tennessee Titans' starter. But what about all the other rookie quarterbacks? Jared Dubin reviewed every new signal-caller's situation to forecast 2025 roles:

Jaxson Dart (Giants): Dart primarily worked with the second-team offense during the offseason program, according to CoachSpeakIndex. That's interesting because in addition to presumptive starter Russell Wilson, the Giants signed Jameis Winston this offseason. If Dart is already working with the twos, it seems highly unlikely that Winston will see any time on the field this year unless both Wilson and Dart go down.

Dart primarily worked with the second-team offense during the offseason program, according to CoachSpeakIndex. That's interesting because in addition to presumptive starter Russell Wilson, the Giants signed Jameis Winston this offseason. If Dart is already working with the twos, it seems highly unlikely that Winston will see any time on the field this year unless both Wilson and Dart go down. Tyler Shough (Saints): New coach Kellen Moore has praised Shough's rhythm and anticipation, as well as his understanding of the offensive system. Given New Orleans' investment in him (a second-round pick under the new regime) compared with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, he should be considered the heavy favorite to start for most, if not all of the 2025 season.

New coach Kellen Moore has praised Shough's rhythm and anticipation, as well as his understanding of the offensive system. Given New Orleans' investment in him (a second-round pick under the new regime) compared with Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, he should be considered the heavy favorite to start for most, if not all of the 2025 season. Jalen Milroe (Seahawks): Don't expect Milroe to start for the Seahawks this year unless Sam Darnold misses time. Mike Macdonald called reporters crazy earlier this offseason for speculating that somebody other than Darnold could end up being the team's starter. Instead, he's likely competing with Drew Lock for the backup job and, given his skill set, he could see some work as a rusher in situational packages.

4. Injury alerts: Stafford hurt, Aiyuk sidelined, Diggs cleared

Here's the latest on the medical front:

5. Contract buzz: McLaurin holding out, Parsons talks stagnant

Here's the latest in regards to big names angling for new contracts:

6. Can Giants' new-look pass rush be an all-time great?

New York has poured lots of resources into the defensive front in recent years, paying big bucks for Brian Burns and spending early picks on both Abdul Carter and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Is it possible they could soon emerge as one of the best pass rushing trios to ever do it? Douglas Clawson tackled that very question by comparing the unit's upside to other prolific NFL combos.