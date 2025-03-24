As we prepare to turn the calendar from March to April and shift our attention once again to the 2025 NFL Draft, let's recap what was really a subpar free agency. While the quarterback carousel was predictably unpredictable, it was clear that NFL teams did not view this free agency class as one of the best they've ever seen.

Former Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams signed the biggest free-agency contract with a four-year, $104 million deal to join Mike Vrabel's New England Patriots, the Carolina Panthers gave Trevon Moehrig the most lucrative safety contract with a three-year, $51 million deal and the New York Jets made one of the more interesting quarterback signings with Justin Fields. We also saw Geno Smith traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, and Sam Darnold take his place with the Seattle Seahawks.

As is the case with every free agency cycle, there are storylines that fall to the wayside that aren't given the attention they deserve. So let's dive into five underrated free-agency storylines that we aren't talking about enough.

1. The pressure on J.J. McCarthy

It appears the No. 10 overall pick in last year's draft is going to be the Minnesota Vikings new starting quarterback with Darnold now in Seattle. There's pressure on every new young starting quarterback in the NFL, but the pressure McCarthy will experience is different. It remains to be seen if he will be given the kind of grace other young quarterbacks are granted during their first seasons.

For one, Darnold -- a former "bust" -- came to Minnesota and immediately had a career year. He threw 35 touchdowns last season, the most ever by a player that changed teams in the offseason. Darnold also won the most games by any quarterback in their first season with a team (14) and was the best downfield thrower in the NFL. He led the league in completions (34) and completion percentage (49.3%) on throws 20+ yards downfield last season -- becoming the first quarterback to lead the NFL outright in both categories since Drew Brees in 2009, when the Saint won Super Bowl MVP. Darnold balled out in most of his games last season while throwing to playmakers like Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. What if McCarthy doesn't? It would be difficult for any first-year quarterback to match the production Darnold had in 2024. Are the Vikings just automatically expected to take a step backwards? The team certainly doesn't think so.

Furthermore, have you paid attention to what the Vikings have done in free agency? They may have had the best offseason in the NFL. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah upgraded the offensive line with guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly, then revamped the defensive front by signing veterans Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. Aaron Jones is also back in the fold, and the Vikings traded for an intriguing back in Jordan Mason, who crossed 100 rushing yards in his first two career starts with the San Francisco 49ers last year.

The pressure is on for McCarthy. The Vikings want to compete now, my friend, and they view you as a better option right now than the historically good free-agent pickup last year.

2. The Bengals defense hasn't been addressed

Congratulations to the Bengals for locking up Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins long-term. I found it a bit humorous that the social media team made a 56-second long video dunking on national pundits for their views on the Bengals' wide receiver contract saga, even though the franchise cost itself millions of dollars by not locking up their sure-fire talent immediately -- you know, like the reigning Super Bowl champions do.

Chase and Higgins are great wide receivers, no doubt, but they and Joe Burrow showed last year they can't contend by themselves -- or even make the playoffs. The Cincy defense was bad in 2024, and ranked eighth-worst in total defense (348.3 yards of total offense allowed per game), and eighth-worst in points allowed per game (25.5). The offense on the other hand was doing everything it could to win games. The Bengals had two losses last year when scoring at least 38 points, which tied an NFL record, and six losses when scoring at least 25 points, which was also tied for the most in NFL history.

What have the Bengals done to upgrade the defense so far? Cincy brought back B.J. Hill, Joseph Ossai and Cameron Sample, then added T.J. Slaton -- who is a good run defender -- plus former Eagles linebacker Oren Burks to replace Akeem Davis-Gaither. Mike Hilton and Vonn Bell are still free agents looking for new deals, but it doesn't seem like the Bengals have really addressed the reason why this team missed the playoffs last year. Plus, they are in danger of losing the NFL's reigning sack leader, Trey Hendrickson, who wants more money or a change of scenery.

3. The other part of the Laremy Tunsil trade

Maybe the most surprising move of free agency this year was a trade, as the Houston Texans elected to send left tackle Laremy Tunsil and a 2025 fourth-round pick to the Washington Commanders for a 2025 third-round pick, 2025 seventh-round pick, 2026 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round pick. This was notable for two reasons: One, the Texans desperately needed to upgrade their offensive line this offseason, and instead traded away their best player. Two, the Commanders were aggressive and upgraded protection for franchise quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Tunsil is about to turn 31 and led the league in penalties in 2024. If you're going to sell, sell as high as possible, but Tunsil is still regarded as one of the best left tackles in the league. Why did the Texans decide to part ways with the five-time Pro Bowler? My mind on March 10 immediately went to money.

Tunsil signed a three-year, $66 million deal in 2020, then re-upped again in 2023 with a three-year, $75 million contract. Since then, his $25 million AAV has been passed over by Tristan Wirfs, Penei Sewell, Trent Williams and Christian Darrisaw. Tunsil has two more years remaining on his contract that includes $42.6 million, but Spotrac points out that his money in 2026 is not guaranteed. I'm wondering if Tunsil wanted a new deal or more money right now, and the Texans just weren't willing to give that to him.

ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime agrees with me. He posted on social media that he can say "comfortably" Tunsil will be looking for a contract extension. Ben Standig of The Athletic asked Tunsil if he would prefer starting extension talks now or "wait and see." Tunsil said he will keep those conversations in house, but that general manager Adam Peters and the Commanders organization "knows where he stands."

Money is a reason why Tunsil is no longer in Houston, in my opinion, and the other facet of this trade that has yet to come down.

4. The Sam Darnold contract

Darnold was considered to be the star quarterback on the market this offseason, but he certainly sparked some concerns with how he finished the 2024 season. Last year, Darnold went 14-3 while completing 66.2% of his passes for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions -- career numbers across the board. However, he finished the season on an incredibly low note, losing a critical regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions that was for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the first-round bye, and then getting blown out in the wild-card playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

In his first 16 games, Darnold went 14-2 while averaging 8.2 yards per attempt with a 106.4 passer rating. Over his last two games, both being losses on big stages, Darnold averaged 5.1 yards per attempt with a 66.4 passer rating. How was this going to affect his future money? It turns out it had massive ramifications.

Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with the Seahawks that includes $55 million guaranteed. That AAV of $33.5 million ranks No. 17 in the NFL, but as is the case with every contract, we can't take the years and total value at ... face value. Pro Football Talk reported that Seattle can escape this three-year contract after just one year at $37.5 million. In 2026, Darnold has a $17.5 million injury guarantee which reportedly becomes fully guaranteed the week after the Super Bowl, and no guaranteed money in 2027.

This isn't some "bad" contract where Darnold's camp got "fleeced." Still, this is not the kind of contract the top quarterback in free agency usually signs coming off a career year. Not to be negative, but given the contract structure and injury guarantee, it's possible Darnold does not even start a full 17 games for Seattle.

5. The looming Geno Smith extension

Geno Smith is back with Pete Carroll as the new quarterback of the Raiders, but this transaction may not be done just yet. It's been reported for some time that Smith has wanted an extension, to the point where his representation approached Seattle about a raise 17 months after he signed a three-year deal. According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks offered Smith a two-year extension worth somewhere around $40-45 million per year, but apparently that wasn't good enough for Smith's side.

As it stands now, Smith is entering the final year of his current deal, and carries a $31 million cap hit in 2025. An extension would lower that number, but it's interesting that a deal has not been struck as we enter late March. I wonder about the number Smith is looking for, and how hard his camp is going to fight following the trade. I'm sure this won't be a Haason Reddick situation, but it's interesting nonetheless. Similar to the Tunsil trade, there's more to this deal that has yet to come to fruition.