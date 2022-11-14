Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season may have been the wildest week thus far. We saw incredible endings in high-powered matchups, unlikely heroes stepping up to carry their teams and then, of course, an interim head coach who had never coached in the league before record his first career victory. Could it be the first of many to come?

As we see every week, there were incredible highlight-reel plays, boneheaded mistakes and much, much more. Below, we will discuss the five wildest things we saw from Sunday in Week 10.

5. Jeff Saturday wins first game as head coach

What a weird week for the Indianapolis Colts, but it ended with a win, and that's all that really matters. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday won his first game Sunday, as the legendary Colts center led his team past the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-20.

Saturday was the first head coach hired without any coaching experience in the NFL, CFL or college football since Norm Van Brocklin was hired by the Minnesota Vikings in 1961. Like Saturday, Van Brocklin also won his first NFL game. Saturday's hiring rubbed many people the wrong way for different reasons, but he's someone who is a good leader, understands football from a player's perspective and is very familiar with his organization. I'm fascinated to see if it works out.

4. Tom Brady fails at receiver



With the first NFL game to take place in Germany, our international football friends got to see the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, take on the most surprising team of the 2022 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in Munich, and the environment looked incredible. What was not incredible, however, was Byron Leftwich moving Leonard Fournette to quarterback, and having him throw the football to a 45-year-old Brady one-on-one against a young star at cornerback. Tariq Woolen now has five interceptions in his first 10 career games!

The play is funny, but the decision to try something like this was truly wild.

3. Christian Watson scores three touchdowns

Christian Watson has had a slow start to his NFL career. Coming into this weekend, the second-round pick had played in just six games and caught 10 passes for 88 yards. Then, Sunday happened.

In the Green Bay Packers' 31-28 upset overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys, Watson caught four passes for 107 yards and three touchdowns! He needed this game, and we all know Aaron Rodgers needed it too.

This game itself probably deserves a place on this list as well. Heading into the fourth quarter, the Cowboys were leading the Packers 28-14. After "America's Team" lost in overtime, it marked the first time in franchise history that Dallas had lost a game where it held at least a 14-point lead going into the fourth quarter. Before this week, the Cowboys had won 195 straight games in that situation.

2. Justin Fields runs wild ... again

Apparently last week wasn't just a flash in the pan, because the Chicago Bears quarterback exploded again this Sunday. Last week, Fields completed 17 of 28 passes for 123 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed 15 times for 178 yards and one touchdown. Those 178 rushing yards are the most by a quarterback in a regular-season game in NFL history. Fields also became the first player in NFL history to throw three touchdowns and rush for 140-plus yards.

Against the Detroit Lions in Week 10, Fields completed 12 of 20 passes for 167 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, then rushed 13 times for 147 yards and two touchdowns. He's the first player in NFL history to record two or more rushing touchdowns, two or more passing touchdowns and 100-plus rushing yards in a game. Fields and the legendary Michael Vick are the only quarterbacks in NFL history with multiple games of 140-plus rushing yards, but Fields is the only quarterback to accomplish it in back-to-back games. Fields now has four straight games of 60-plus rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. That's tied for the longest such streak by a quarterback in NFL history.

Unfortunately, Fields is also 1-3 in those games. While he's setting defenses on fire, his defense hasn't been too helpful as of late.

1. Minnesota Vikings-Buffalo Bills ending

I was covering the Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans matchup on Sunday, and for about 20 minutes or so, everyone in the press box forgot about the game they were at, and instead turned their attention to Vikings vs. Bills. This was probably the game of the year so far.

The Vikings were down 14 points at halftime, and that Bills lead was extended to 17 points late in the third quarter thanks to a 45-yard Tyler Bass field goal. This game is probably over, right? Nope.

Dalvin Cook reeled off an 81-yard touchdown run on the Vikings' very next play from scrimmage.

Following a Josh Allen red zone interception, the Vikings went 66 yards down the field on 13 plays, and C.J. Ham punched in a touchdown to trim the lead to just four points -- but Greg Joseph missed the extra point!

The Vikings defense then forced a three-and-out to get the ball back, and Kirk Cousins had 3:26 left to lead a game-winning drive. Minnesota got behind the sticks after a couple of sacks, and was facing a fourth-and-18. That's when this happened.

I literally don't know if we will ever see a better catch than this one.

The Vikings then got all the way down to the Bills' 1-yard line. On fourth-and-goal, Cousins tried to pound it in himself. He was unsuccessful in doing so.

So, the game is over now, right? Nope.

Somehow, some way, Allen fumbled the QB sneak at his own goal line, and the Vikings score a touchdown to take the lead with just 40 seconds left!

OK, so the Vikings scored an amazing walk-off game-winning touchdown. What a way to end a game. It's over, right? You already know the answer.

Allen went 69 yards down the field on five plays to set up a 29-yard field goal to send the game to overtime. That drive was sparked by this very controversial catch that somehow was not reviewed.

After the Vikings kicked a field goal in overtime, Allen then gave the victory to Minnesota with his second interception of the game thrown to the veteran Patrick Peterson.

If your head is swimming following that recap, John Breech did a great job ranking the top five plays from this absolutely incredible matchup.

We all know the Bills are contenders, but the Vikings are in the conversation as well. Minnesota has now won seven straight games, all by one possession.