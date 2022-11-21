For the first time maybe this year, I can say it: This week in the NFL was not very wild. The Philadelphia Eagles struggled with the Indianapolis Colts, the Washington Commanders made slight work of the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens didn't play their best ball against the lowly Carolina Panthers. Some teams that are viewed as "good" didn't look too good on Sunday afternoon, but as for wild moments, this week wasn't full of them.

Still, that doesn't mean this final stretch run is not going to be wild. The playoff picture looks incredibly jumbled. I mean, check out the AFC East! All four teams have at least six wins! While this weekend wasn't the most memorable one of the 2022 NFL season, there were still some interesting moments. Below, we will break down five of the wildest moments from NFL Sunday in Week 11.

5. Bears bachelor party

When your boy is about to get hitched, you'll usually take a trip out to Vegas or maybe rent a beach house or schedule a golf outing for you bachelor party. Instead, these guys all dressed up as legendary Bears head coach Mike Ditka and went to the Bears-Falcons game.

This is amazing. Credit to you guys. Where's the application to join your friend group? I'll even be the fringe guy, I don't care.

Unfortunately for these guys, Chicago fell to Atlanta, 27-24.

4. Brett Maher kicks two 60-yard field goals in a row

The Dallas Cowboys absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3, on Sunday. That final score is enough to make this list on its own, but there was a pretty bizarre instance that kicking fans would want to know about.

With less than a minute left before halftime, Dak Prescott hit CeeDee Lamb for a gain of 27 yards that got Dallas down to Minnesota's 42-yard line. Brett Maher then came on and hit a 60-yard field goal -- BUT WAIT... The league called in and wanted to review Lamb's catch from the play before!

After confirming the catch, Maher had to come on and kick yet another 60-yard field goal. But he didn't flinch. You know why he didn't flinch? Because Maher had made three field goals from 60 yards or more in his career coming into this matchup -- which is the NFL record.

As CBS Sports' John Breech points out, before Sunday, there had only been two field goals made all year from 60 yards. Additionally, NFL kickers have hit just 17.1 percent of their kicks from beyond 60 yards in NFL history.

T.J. Watt is an incredible player that affects games in so many ways. Something he's great at is batting down passes at the line of scrimmage. He has 36 passes defensed in 80 regular-season games played -- including two on Sunday vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. He also had a play where he just snatched the ball clean out of the air -- an interception you'll have to see to believe.

2. Jets coin remains undefeated

It's about time we talk about this story. "The coin" was first brought to my attention by my favorite Nashville coworker John Breech, who discussed it in his column this week.

The Jets are a pretty interesting story this season. Not many expected them to be 6-4 at this point in the year, but one person did. Back in August, someone on Twitter decided to simulate the Jets' entire 2022 season by picking every game's outcome with the flip of a coin. So far, the coin has gone 10-0 in its predictions -- including predicting New York's Sunday loss to New England. Seriously.

The coin has the Jets losing to the Bears next week, but then reeling off five straight wins and finishing with an 11-6 record. In fact, the coin has New York going all the way to the AFC Championship Game!

1. Patriots' last-second win

The Jets-Patriots game was absolutely terrible. The Jets recorded 103 yards of total offense (just 2 yards in the second half), while the Patriots went 0-for-2 in the red zone and struggled to score points as well. In a 3-3 game with 26 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Jets punted the ball away, and did not attempt to send it out of bounds. In hindsight, that was a mistake.

Rookie Marcus Jones fielded the boot, and took it 84 yards to the house to win the game with just seconds remaining.

Some thought there may have been a couple of blocks in the back, but the referees did not throw any flags.

This was the first go-ahead punt return touchdown in regulation since DeSean Jackson scored one for the Eagles against the New York Giants in Week 15 in 2010. It was also the first punt return touchdown of the 2022 season. The Patriots have now won 14 straight games against the Jets, which is the longest active winning streak by one team over another.