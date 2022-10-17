It feels like "any given Sunday" happens every Sunday now. No matter the teams, no matter the gambling line, you have to expect the unexpected in the NFL. This Sunday, Bill Belichick tied George Halas for second place on the all-time head coaching wins list with his 324th victory, Matthew Stafford claimed second place all time with his 29th career pick six and the New York football teams won yet again.

Wild things happen every week in the NFL. In fact, five of the eight 1 p.m. games were decided by one score, and five of those eight games were won by the underdog as well! Let's take a look at the top-five wildest moments from Week 6.

5. Sauce takes the cheese

If you weren't aware, Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is a legitimate No. 1 cornerback, and is already a very good player. He recorded three combined tackles and two passes defended in the New York Jets' 27-10 win over the Green Bay Packers.

After the game, Gardner found one of the iconic Green Bay cheeseheads, and ran around rocking it before Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard knocked it off his head. Sauce is just gaining confidence as his rookie year rolls on, and he's a difference-maker for this defense.

4. Shorthanded Steelers down Tom Brady

Kenny Pickett's first NFL start did not go according to plan. His Steelers were blown out by 35 points to the Buffalo Bills last week, and he had to fight to keep his head above water in the pocket. However, Pickett scored a 20-18 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in his second career start on Sunday although he was knocked out of the game early due to a concussion. He completed 11 of 18 passes for 67 yards and one touchdown before exiting the matchup. Mitch Trubisky closed out the win in relief, tossing what proved to be the game-winning TD in the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers were around 9-point favorites in this game, and were expected to fly past the Steelers. A big reason why is because Pittsburgh was without so many important players. Cornerback Cam Sutton (hamstring), cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring), cornerback Levi Wallace (concussion), safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) were all ruled out before the game. You probably didn't notice, but I actually played some special teams for the Steelers on Sunday. Still, Tampa Bay lost.

The 3-3 Buccaneers haven't looked great to start the year, and this is their worst loss yet. Brady even ripped into his offensive line during the game, telling them to "Get your f---ing act together!"

3. New York has new life

Sunday afternoon, the NFL's Twitter account changed their bio to "Empire state of mind." Why did they do this? Because the New York Giants are on a collision course with the New York Jets for Super Bowl LVII. Maybe not, but these two teams actually look ... good. The Giants moved to 5-1 with a 24-20 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens and then the 4-2 Jets shocked the Packers at Lambeau 27-10.

The Giants didn't look like the better team in their matchup vs. the Ravens, but they scored 14 unanswered points in the final quarter and forced two consequential turnovers in the final three minutes of action. First-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux even made the game-winning strip of Lamar Jackson! The defense stood up in big moments, and the Giants remain in the win column because of it.

As for the Jets, they never trailed to the Packers. Breece Hall continued to build his Offensive Rookie of the Year case with 116 rushing yards and one touchdown, and then the defense blocked a punt it returned for a score. This Jets defense needs to be talked about more, as it made life hell for Aaron Rodgers. Zach Wilson completed just 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards, but that's all New York needed.

2. Robbie Anderson kicked out by his own team

I don't think Robby/Robert/Robbie Anderson is going to be playing another game for the Carolina Panthers. Saturday, ESPN reported that one player Carolina is open to moving after the Matt Rhule firing is in fact Anderson. Maybe the wide receiver heard this news, because he was seen making a scene on the sideline during the Panthers' Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

In the third quarter, Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks went ahead and told his wideout why don't you just go back to the locker room.

"I don't think I should be OK with that, you know what I'm saying? … It's the money down, why am I being taken out? And that's that," Anderson said after the game, via Pro Football Talk.

Anderson then added, "I was confused, honestly," about being sent to the locker room.

"I want to be in the game. I've never been told in X amount of years to get out the game in the fourth quarter. So I was honestly confused and upset by it — as I should be," he said. "I don't see anybody that's a true competitor, that knows the value they bring, and has true passion toward the game, that will be OK with being told not to do something or being taken out of something when they didn't do anything wrong."

1. Belichick turns down gift from rookie

I think this is my favorite moment of the year so far. In the fourth quarter of the New England Patriots vs. Cleveland Browns matchup, the Browns muffed a punt. It was recovered by undrafted rookie Brenden Schooler, setting up the Patriots with incredible field position.

After making a big play on special teams for the greatest coach of all time, Schooler decided to present the ball as a gift to Belichick. The coach didn't seem too interested in accepting the gift, however, and by the look of it, Schooler probably wasn't even allowed to talk to Belichick on the sideline.