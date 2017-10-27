Flacco leaves game after vicious hit, irate John Harbaugh yells at Dolphins player

A fight almost broke out in Baltimore on Thursday after Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco took a brutal hit from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso.

The hit from Alonso ended Flacco's night and started total chaos on the field at M&T Bank Stadium. The craziness started after Flacco decided to scramble on a third-and-10 play from the Dolphins' 20-yard line. As Flacco was nearing the 11-yard line, he clearly gave himself up with a feet-first slide, and that's when Alonso came in with a blatantly illegal hit.

Omg Joe Flacco. Toss kiko for that. pic.twitter.com/s18bRdHrd5 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 27, 2017

Although Alonso was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play, he wasn't ejected for the hit that knocked Flacco out of the game and put him into the concussion protocol.

The hit was so big that Flacco signaled to the Ravens' sideline right away that he needed help.

Joe Flacco signaled for help after taking a brutal hit. NFL/CBS

After Flacco went down, Ravens offensive lineman Ryan Jensen ran over to Alonso and knocked him straight to the ground.

The push from Jensen knocked off Alonso's helmet and started a full-scale melee on the field.

The field turned into total chaos after the hit on Joe Flacco. NFL/CBS

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was so irate after the play that he went after Alonso.

However, Harbaugh wasn't able to get near him because he was held back by a ref.

John Harbaugh tried to get in Kiko Alonso's face NFL/CBS

After Flacco left the game, Ryan Mallett came in and threw a two-yard touchdown pass to Benjamin Watson that gave the Ravens a 20-0 lead.

Flacco was 10 of 15 for 101 yards and a touchdown before he was placed in concussion protocol after the hit. The Ravens ruled him out for the rest of the game before the start of the second half.

Quarterback Joe Flacco has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion after the illegal hit by Kiko Alonso. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 27, 2017

