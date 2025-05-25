The NFL has unanimously approved for its players to participate in flag football when the sport makes its debut in the 2028 Summer Olympics. This decision was met with excitement from NFL stars and fans alike, but not everyone is looking forward to NFL players competing on the national stage.

Some flag football players have been competing on big stages for years now, such as quarterback Darrell "Housh" Doucette, who has led the U.S. national team to four global championships and emerged as one of the biggest ambassadors for the sport. Doucette hopes he and his fellow flag footballers get a fair chance to make the 10-man roster.

"The flag guys deserve their opportunity. That's all we want," Doucette told the Washington Post. "We felt like we worked hard to get the sport to where it's at, and then when the NFL guys spoke about it, it was like we were getting kicked to the side. I felt like I was the guy who could speak out for my peers, for my brothers that's been working hard to get to this level, for us not to be forgotten."

While Doucette may not possess Josh Allen's frame or Lamar Jackson's speed, flag football is a different sport compared to what we watch on Sundays. Doucette compared tackle football and flag football to tennis and table tennis. HIs sport has a shorter field, a different system for downs and different penalties that don't exist in the NFL.

"It's entirely two different games," Doucette said. "You can't really compare flag football and tackle football."

Doucette believes the U.S. can contend without NFL players, but he would be fully supportive if Sunday's stars come in and show they are better suited for this opportunity than those who have been playing flag football competitively for years.

"This is a sport that we've played for a long time, and we feel like we are the best at it and we don't need other guys," Doucette said. "But we all have one goal in mind, and that's to represent our country. We're definitely open to all competition. If those guys come in and ball out and they're better than us, hats off to them. Go win that gold medal for our country."

Commissioner Roger Goodell said at the NFL's recent ownership meeting that USA Football will handle the selection process, not the NFL. There's plenty of work to be done and conversations to be had before we get to the 2028 Olympics, but how the roster is constructed will be the most fascinating aspect of this new venture.