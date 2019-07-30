Fletcher Cox receives pass-rushing tips from longtime Eagles rival and future Hall of Famer in training camp

Fletcher Cox is one of the best interior pass rushers in the NFL, but even the Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro defensive tackle could use some pointers. Why not receive them from one of the best pass rushers in league history?

DeMarcus Ware, visiting multiple NFL training camps for an NFL 100 film session, stopped by Eagles training camp at the NovaCare Complex as Cox requested a sit down with Ware for the session. In one of Ware's Instagram stories, he's showing Cox some new defensive line moves to help Cox become a better pass rusher.

DeMarcus Ware (@DeMarcusWare) giving Fletcher Cox (@fcoxx_91) pass rushing tips when he visited #Eagles camp.



Ware finished with 138.5 sacks in his career, 8th all-time. Hell of a pass rusher to learn from #Cowboys #Broncos pic.twitter.com/nwl9Zs9Gbp — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 30, 2019

Ware certainly has the accolades to teach the art of the pass rush. The Dallas Cowboys legend finished with 138.5 sacks in 12 seasons with the Cowboys and Denver Broncos, winning Super Bowl 50 with Denver. Ware led the NFL in sacks twice, was selected to the All-Pro team seven times and the Pro Bowl nine times. He's eighth in NFL history in sacks and first in Cowboys history with 117 sacks in nine seasons. He also had 16 career sacks against the Eagles, his most against any NFL team.

Cox is coming off his best season in the NFL. He earned his fourth All-Pro selection in five years, but his first on the first team. He was a force at defensive tackle in 2018, finishing with 95 pressures, 60 hurries, 34 quarterback hits, 10.5 sacks, 46 tackles, 30 stops and 12 tackles for loss. The 95 pressures were a career-high, shattering his previous high of 77 in 2015. Cox also had a career-high in quarterback hits, with his previous high being 20 in 2015.

Cox has 330 tackles, 44.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and 10 fumble recoveries in seven NFL seasons, already establishing himself as one of the best pass rushing defensive tackles in Eagles history. He is first all-time in franchise history in sacks for defensive tackles.

Ware will be in the Hall of Fame once he's eligible. Cox is certainly on a pace to join him.