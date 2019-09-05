Fletcher Cox responds to Case Keenum's comments: 'Everybody got to play until they get hit'

Fletcher Cox is ready to play for the Philadelphia Eagles in their season opener against the Washington Redskins after missing all of training camp and the preseason recovering from foot surgery. Cox, the catalyst of the Eagles defense, will be needed against a Redskins offensive line without Trent Williams at left tackle and with Ereck Flowers at left guard.

That's probably why Cox wasn't worried about Redskins quarterback Case Keenum's comments toward returning to Lincoln Financial Field a few weeks ago.

"You know the old saying, 'Everybody gotta play until they get hit,' right?" Cox said to reporters Thursday. "So that's the thing we got to live by. We all can talk so much and say so many things, but we're all pros and we're all competitive. But at the end of the day, we have to go out and the end of the day and prove it."

Keenum last faced the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field as a member of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, one which the Eagles scored 38 unanswered points in a 38-7 victory, with all the momentum shifting once Eagles cornerback Patrick Robinson picked off Keenum and took the interception 51 yards for the touchdown to tie the game at 7-7 midway through the first quarter. Keenum and the Vikings never recovered as he finished 28 of 48 for 271 yards passing with a touchdown, two interceptions, and a 63.8 passer rating. Keenum also had a crucial fumble with the Vikings trailing by a touchdown late in the second quarter.

"I remember the feeling I had walking off that field," Keenum said to reporters a few weeks ago. "I don't know if I can really put it into words. I plan on using it and continue to use it. It's not a good feeling to get that close, to what you dream of, to what everybody dreams of, and to not be able to get to that next step when it's one step away. It was tough. I'm definitely motivated."

The Eagles are expected to have Cox at 100 percent Sunday, pairing him with Malik Jackson for the first time in a game. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has anticipated the damage the defensive tackles can create when they're on the field, creating a problem for the makeshift offensive line Sunday.

"We got a lot of guys inside that can win matchups in there," Schwartz said. "That's not even having to be creative, so to speak. That's just putting the guys on the field and letting the offense try to choose which guy they want to spend more attention with."