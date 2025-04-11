Last April, former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was found unresponsive in his Florida home, and died at the age of 35. Not many details were released about Davis' cause of death, but on Friday, the Broward County Fla. Medical Examiner gave an update on the case.

According to The Athletic, the medical examiner concluded that Davis' cause of death and manner of death are undetermined. This isn't exactly the kind of closure the NFL world was hoping for, and it sounds like we will never get that closure. Davis' brother, former star tight end Vernon Davis, revealed during an interview with the Daily Mail last year that his younger brother appeared to collapse or slip after stepping out of a sauna. He also said that his brother never showed a history of drug use.

Davis played 10 seasons in the NFL, spending six years with the Indianapolis Colts, three with the Miami Dolphins and one with the Buffalo Bills. He famously retired at halftime of Buffalo's Week 2 matchup during the 2018 season.

"I went to the bench after that series and it just hit me," Davis said at the time. "I don't belong on that field anymore."

A first-round pick out of Illinois in 2009, Davis made two straight Pro Bowls during his time with the Colts in 2014 and 2015. In 121 career games played, Davis recorded 22 interceptions, 97 passes defensed and 395 combined tackles.