The weekend wasn't kind to the state of Florida when it comes to both college football and the NFL.

Week 11 of the 2024 college football season marked the first time in the FBS era -- dating back to 1978 -- that a state went 0-6 in a single week. Florida State, Florida, Miami, UCF, USF and FAU all lost their respective games, while FIU was idle.

To make matters worse, Sunday wasn't very kind to the Sunshine State when it came to NFL action either. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers both came out on the losing end to bring the state of Florida to a mind-boggling 0-8 on the weekend.

The only ranked college team of the bunch, Miami, dropped its first game of the season with a 28-23 loss to Georgia Tech on the road. As CBS Sports' Jerry Palm writes, Miami holds the conference tiebreaker over Clemson.

"Miami would win a tiebreaker with Clemson because of a better record against common ACC opponents," Palm wrote. "The difference would be the Canes' win over Louisville, the team that beat the Tigers. The tie with Pitt would go to at least the fourth tiebreaker, which is the record of each team's conference opponents. That cannot be determined yet. The tiebreaker after that is the team's rating by Sports Source Analytics, which is not publicly available."

Florida State dropped to 1-9 with a blowout 52-3 loss to Notre Dame. The Seminoles are the first-ever preseason top-10 team, to drop at least nine games in a single season. Florida dropped its second consecutive game with a 49-17 setback to Texas just days after coach Billy Napier received a vote of confidence from athletic director Scott Stricklin.

UCF is in danger of missing a bowl game after losing to Arizona State 35-31 on the road. The Knights started 3-0 but have since dropped six of their last seven games to fall to 4-6 (2-5 Big 12 play) in Year 2 as a member of the Big 12. The lone win after September came against Big 12 newcomer Arizona at home.

USF came into the season as a potential dark horse to reach the 12-team College Football Playoff, but after losing to Navy 28-7, the Bulls are in danger of also missing out on a bowl game and will need to win two of their final three against Charlotte, Tulsa and Rice.

From an NFL standpoint, Florida teams continued to struggle during Sunday's action. The Jaguars led over the Minnesota Vikings in the second half, but the Vikings were ultimately able to come away with a 12-7 win. It marked the third consecutive loss for Jacksonville and its fourth defeat in the last five games.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers also came out on the losing end against the San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for just 116 yards, but made a valiant effort to try to push the Bucs across the finish line. Still, the 49ers recorded a much-needed victory with star running back Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup.

Here is a closer look at how each team from the state of Florida lost their respective games this week