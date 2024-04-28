Future Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Frank Gore was disappointed for his son, Frank Gore Jr., after his name wasn't called during the 2024 NFL Draft. But shortly after Round 7 concluded, Gore was fired up. That's because his son, a running back from Southern Miss, signed with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent.

"We're good. We're going to Buffalo man to do our thing," Gore told CBS Sports HQ NFL Insider Josina Anderson. "Tell them they better be ready -- trust me. I know what I'm raising.

"Folks slept on my son; they slept on me, too -- they'll see. My bloodline is for real. Our (pre-draft) testing was identical. All the scouts were like you can tell that's my son. I (expletive) with (Brandon) Beane. He's the real deal. I'm happy to get my son to this point. We're coming to play."

Gore is the definition of an underdog. He overcame two torn ACL injuries in college before emerging as a Pro Bowl running back with the San Francisco 49ers. Gore ended up playing 16 seasons and is third all-time in career rushing yards (16,000).

He isn't predicting that type of success for his son, but it's clear he feels that Gore Jr. can make an impact in the NFL. He certainly did at Southern Miss, where he ran for more than 4,000 yards with a 5.3 yards-per-carry average. Last fall, Gore Jr. had several big games that included a 247-yard rushing performance against Appalachian State.

Gore Jr.'s lack of size (5-foot-8 and 201 pounds) may have contributed to him not being selected during the draft. Rest assured that that will add even more more fuel to his fire as he looks to earn a spot on the Bills' roster over the next several months.

"Buffalo got a dog; I promise you that," Gore said. "I don't give a (expletive) about a draft pick. We're about to party and do our thing."