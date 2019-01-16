Football helmets, so hot right now: Paris Fashion Week says that football helmets are the new trend of 2019
Fashion!
Just when you thought you had the perfect tailgate outfit for your weekend football consumption, Paris Fashion Week has flipped the game on its head. Luckily, that head is wearing a helmet.
Apparently, football helmets are the hot new craze at Paris Fashion Week this year, as multiple models have strutted down the runway wearing some recognizable lids. Congratulations to the Los Angeles Chargers and Texas Longhorns...you've made it, I guess.
Oh, and just as an FYI, don't even think about jumping on the casual football helmet bandwagon unless you own at least three
jerseys floral bodysuits you can pair it with, because that's the mark of a real fan. And don't even dare strapping on some fringe boots unless you can name five players on their team.
This sure is fashion...nobody can deny that. However, the models look great on the runway, but what about practicality and sustainability? Anyone can look good at the beginning of a tailgate, but the real test comes once those models get into the wings, chips & dip, and drink a dozen light beers too many. That's when the bodysuit gets thrown into the gauntlet.
And what about the boots? Can they hold up through endless aluminum can stomps? Can they provide enough support to launch off a party bus and through a folding table? We need to add a combine/performance testing aspect to fashion week.
Also, just remember...there are always haters when it comes to fashion trends, but those that resist often end up on the wrong side of history. If you're not ready to embrace the sexiness of the helmet, you may find yourself stuck on the sidelines.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL playoff bracket, Super Bowl picks
SportsLine's computer model has evaluated every possible NFL playoff scenario
-
Jaguars hire John DeFilippo as new OC
DeFilippo was fired as the Vikings' offensive coordinator and was previously a QB coach with...
-
Where is Super Bowl LIII: Location, more
Get all the information you need on Super Bowl LIII
-
When is Super Bowl 2019: Date, TV, more
It's never too early to start making plans to watch Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta
-
Rooney: Ryan Shazier still wants to play
Shazier suffered a spinal injury in December 2017 and wants to return to the football fiel...
-
Championship week NFL odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated the AFC and NFC title games 10,000 times with surprising...