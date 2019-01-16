Football helmets, so hot right now: Paris Fashion Week says that football helmets are the new trend of 2019

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Just when you thought you had the perfect tailgate outfit for your weekend football consumption, Paris Fashion Week has flipped the game on its head. Luckily, that head is wearing a helmet.

Apparently, football helmets are the hot new craze at Paris Fashion Week this year, as multiple models have strutted down the runway wearing some recognizable lids. Congratulations to the Los Angeles Chargers and Texas Longhorns...you've made it, I guess.

Anne-christine Poujoulat / AFP/Getty Images

Oh, and just as an FYI, don't even think about jumping on the casual football helmet bandwagon unless you own at least three jerseys floral bodysuits you can pair it with, because that's the mark of a real fan. And don't even dare strapping on some fringe boots unless you can name five players on their team.

This sure is fashion...nobody can deny that. However, the models look great on the runway, but what about practicality and sustainability? Anyone can look good at the beginning of a tailgate, but the real test comes once those models get into the wings, chips & dip, and drink a dozen light beers too many. That's when the bodysuit gets thrown into the gauntlet.

And what about the boots? Can they hold up through endless aluminum can stomps? Can they provide enough support to launch off a party bus and through a folding table? We need to add a combine/performance testing aspect to fashion week.

Also, just remember...there are always haters when it comes to fashion trends, but those that resist often end up on the wrong side of history. If you're not ready to embrace the sexiness of the helmet, you may find yourself stuck on the sidelines.