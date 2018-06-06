Forbes' list of 100 highest-paid athletes features 18 NFL players, led by Matt Ryan

Every year, Forbes releases a list of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world. The list for 2018 was released on Wednesday, and to the surprise of exactly nobody, it features quite a few NFL players -- 18, to be exact.

That group of 18 players is led by Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who checked in at No. 9 overall with an estimated $67.3 million in 2018 pay. That's $62.3 million in salary and $5 million in endorsements, according to Forbes. The $62.3 million in salary comes from the brand-new, five-year, $150 million contract extension Ryan signed this offseason. The deal featured a $46.5 million signing bonus and $6 million base salary in 2018, plus a $2.4 million option bonus, per Spotrac. It's unclear where the additional $7.4 million in salary is coming from.

Ahead of Ryan on the list are Floyd Mayweather, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Conor McGregor, Neymar, LeBron James, Roger Federer, and Stephen Curry. Directly behind Ryan at No. 10 on the list is Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, whose five-year, $135 million contract extension signed last offseason was structured to include a large payday in 2018.

Ryan and Stafford lead a group of 10 quarterbacks on the Forbes list, which also includes Drew Brees, Derek Carr, Alex Smith, Jimmy Garoppolo, Ryan Tannehill, Kirk Cousins, Eli Manning, and Sam Bradford. The non-quarterbacks who appear on the list are Trumaine Johnson, Von Miller, DeAndre Hopkins, Davante Adams, Stephon Tuitt, Jarvis Landry, Nate Solder, and Melvin Ingram.

Here's a look at where each of those players lands on the list, as well as Forbes' estimate of their 2018 pay:

Matt Ryan, No. 9, $67.3 million

Matthew Stafford, No. 10, $59.5 million

Drew Brees, No. 17, $42.9 million

Derek Carr, No. 19, $42.1 million

Alex Smith, T-No. 20, $41.4 million

Trumaine Johnson, No. 27, $37 million

Jimmy Garoppolo, No. 28, $36.2 million

Ryan Tannehill, No. 32, $35.2 million

Von Miller, No. 33, $35.1 million

Kirk Cousins, No. 55, $28.4 million

Eli Manning, No. 68, $25.5 million

DeAndre Hopkins, T-No. 69, $25.3 million

Davante Adams, T-No. 77, $24.5 million

Stephon Tuitt, No. 79, $24.4 million

Sam Bradford, No. 80, $24.3 million

Jarvis Landry, T-No. 92, $23.2 million

Nate Solder, T-No. 92, $23.2 million

Melvin Ingram, No. 99, $23 million

Brees led the way among that group of players with $13 million in endorsement pay, nearly twice as much as the next-closest football player (Manning, with $7 million). Ryan, Miller, Carr, Stafford, Cousins, and Hopkins were the only other football players on the list with more than $1 million in endorsement earnings.