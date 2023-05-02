Eleven different quarterbacks came off the board in the first 150 picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, a record for the common era of the selection process. It reinforces the league-wide hunt for quality production under center, and already several of the incoming rookies are expected to be Opening Day difference-makers for their respective teams.

With that in mind, we decided to reassess the state of the position and, with the draft officially in the rear view, forecast all of the likely QB competitions set for this summer. It's possible a veteran or two could still be on the move; it wasn't until late August of last year, remember, that Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a surprise contract restructure to stay with the 49ers. But for the most part, QB depth charts are primed for the 2023 season.

Here's an early look at which teams figure to host legitimate competitions in the lead-up to Week 1, as well as predicted winners:

This is life after Tom Brady. After declining to take a swing at Kentucky's Will Levis near the top of the draft, the Bucs are banking on Mayfield's moxie resurfacing around a better, healthier supporting cast than he had with the Panthers and Rams in 2022. Former coach Bruce Arians has talked up Trask's more traditional pocket passing, but the former second-rounder has thrown all of nine passes in two years. Even if Mayfield proves reckless down the road, he's got the edge to manage a veteran lineup.

Projected Week 1 starter: Baker Mayfield

General manager Chris Ballard deliberately tempered expectations for Richardson, the No. 4 overall pick, in his initial post-draft press conference, and new coach Shane Steichen may prefer to ease the electric but erratic Florida product into his offense. In that case, Minshew makes sense as a placeholder, coming over from the Eagles system that Steichen oversaw. And yet owner Jim Irsay has since suggested Richardson will start at some point in 2023, starting the clock on his debut. Once the QBs actually hit the grass and Richardson's elite athleticism is on display, Indy could be hard-pressed to keep his star power out of the lineup.

Projected Week 1 starter: Anthony Richardson

Howell got a single start to close his 2022 rookie season, flashing a big arm on an uneven team, but that was enough to earn coach Ron Rivera's praise early this offseason. It was also -- somewhat inexplicably -- enough to prevent Washington from adding anything more than Brissett as competition. The latter is a safer, albeit unspectacular, bet after years of emergency work for the Colts, Dolphins and Browns. But we tend to believe the Rivera hype -- that the Commanders, desperate for the lively mentality they sought with both Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke, will opt for the younger alternative.

Projected Week 1 starter: Sam Howell

Few teams relied on more QBs last year than the 49ers, and it's shaping up to be that way again. Purdy is the clubhouse darling after his improbably poised run as Jimmy Garoppolo's replacement, but he may not be healthy enough to start the year. Lance is the most gifted of the bunch, but even if he's good to go coming off two straight injury-riddled seasons, segments of team brass appear to have checked out on his upside just two years after drafting him No. 3 overall. Darnold should be more at ease in San Francisco's system after failed stops with the rebuilding Jets and Panthers, making him the quiet favorite to serve as a temporary QB1. But we're not ruling out Purdy returning just in time to reclaim the job this team seemingly wants him to keep.

Projected Week 1 starter: Brock Purdy

Bill Belichick gave his strongest recent endorsement of Jones during the 2023 NFL Draft, and the fact he didn't spend another pick on a QB suggests the 2021 first-rounder is in line to remain under center, with new (old) coordinator Bill O'Brien charged with reviving the signal-caller's confidence. But we have to list this competition, because Belichick previously -- and repeatedly -- left the door open for Zappe, the 2022 fourth-rounder, to contend for the top job. In the end, as much as Belichick might prefer Zappe's spunk, Jones has the steadier arm when well-protected.

Projected Week 1 starter: Mac Jones

Other QB situations to monitor