Former San Francisco 49ers star defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield is headed to prison, as a sentence of 15 years to life was handed to the 49-year-old on Thursday, according to The Mercury News. Back in July, Stubblefield was found guilty of raping a prospective babysitter in 2015 in his home. The jury found Stubblefield guilty of rape by force, oral copulation by force and false imprisonment and acquitted him of raping a person incapable of giving consent. Jurors also determined that Stubblefield used a gun during the 2015 assault, prosecutors said.

" 'No' meant nothing to this defendant. Based on his status, I think he was never held accountable for prior criminal behavior," Deputy District Attorney Tim McInerney said in a statement Thursday. "Today, he was properly held accountable."

During the course of the trial, McInerney called on the testimony of two women who testified to being assaulted by Stubblefield, according to The Mercury News. The former athlete has also had a couple of other run-ins with the law, such as being sent to jail for 90 days after pleading guilty to stealing his former girlfriend's mail in 2010. A year earlier, in 2009, Stubblefield was sentenced to probation after he plead guilty to lying to federal officials investigating a performance-enhancing drugs ring catering to professional athletes.

Stubblefield was originally drafted by the 49ers with the No. 26 overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft. He was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year after tallying 10.5 sacks and made three Pro Bowls during his time in San Francisco. Stubblefield was also a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXIX, and earned All-Pro honors in 1997 after recording a career-high 15 sacks. The Kansas product then signed with the Washington Redskins in 1998, before returning to San Francisco a few seasons later. Stubblefield also had a one-year stint with the Oakland Raiders in 2003, and signed with the New England Patriots in 2004 before he was injured and released.