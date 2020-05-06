Former 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley details how serious neck injury led to his retirement
Staley says that he retired to avoid long-term damage to his head/neck
After 13 long seasons, San Francisco 49ers left tackle Joe Staley announced he was retiring from football during the 2020 NFL Draft. While the 49ers did acquire a seven-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams from the Washington Redskins on the same day, it will be hard to replace the kind of leadership Staley brought to his unit.
Staley walks away after an injury riddled 2019 campaign -- one in which he played in just seven games. The 35 year old missed two months with a broken fibula in 2019 and played through Super Bowl LIV with a hand injury. In his retirement announcement on Twitter, Staley said that his body was telling him it was time to call it quits, and that he was suffering from a deteriorating neck condition that led to constant discomfort -- which affected "every aspect" of his life.
During a recent appearance on the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast -- which is hosted by Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan -- Staley went into further detail about the injuries he had been dealing with.
"It was a bunch of stingers," Staley said, via NBCSportsBayArea.com. "It got to the point where in the Super Bowl, I'd make contact with my head with anybody (and) I'd have -- from the base of my head down to my back -- I'd have just a zing and my arms would go numb. I had herniations at a bunch of different levels and really severe stenosis."
"[The doctor] was like, 'If you're going to continue to play football, you're probably going to have to have fusion surgery on multiple levels.' I was like, 'I'm 35. I've got kids. I don't want to not be able to turn my neck for the rest of my life.' When I went and saw these doctors, I realized how serious it was. They were like, 'If you continue to play, you're going to really do some long-term damage.'"
Staley will go down in history as a 49ers' legend. The six-time Pro Bowler appeared in two Super Bowls for the 49ers (he was the only player on the 49ers' Super Bowl LIV team that also played on the Super Bowl XLVII team). A first-round pick of the 49ers in 2007, Staley started all 181 games he played for San Francisco. There were rumors this offseason that Staley was considering retirement, however, and that unfortunately became a reality last week.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Offense rankings: Giants near bottom
Our weighted grading system sizes up every team's offense following the 2020 draft
-
Clowney not ruling out return to Seattle
Clowney sounds like he's in no rush to choose a new NFL home
-
2020 NFL predictions from La Canfora
The Bills capture the AFC East, the Buccaneers take the NFC South, and here's what else will...
-
Who should Chiefs play in opener?
Let's rank the Chiefs games that would be best option for the NFL opener
-
Watt: 'Always tough' to lose a Hopkins
Watt opens up on the Hopkins trade, which he admits is 'above his pay grade'
-
Gore has opportunity to surpass Allen
Only one running back has ever played a significant role at age 37
-
2020 NFL Draft: Live updates, analysis
CBS Sports is bringing you live updates and analysis as the 2020 NFL Draft wraps up on Saturday
-
2020 NFL Draft: Fantasy fits, reactions
The Fantasy Football Today team breaks down every relevant move from the first three rounds...
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game