Dana Stubblefield, a former defensive tackle for the San Francisco 49ers, was found guilty of raping a woman at gunpoint by a Santa Clara County jury on Monday, CBS San Francisco reported. The 49-year-old could face 15 years to life in prison.

The jury found Stubblefield guilty of rape by force, oral copulation by force and false imprisonment and acquitted him of raping a person incapable of giving consent. Jurors also determined that Stubblefield used a gun during the 2015 assault, prosecutors said. Stubblefield has been remanded to jail without bail, pending sentencing.

According to prosecutors, in 2015 Stubblefield lured the then-31-year-old woman, who has developmental disabilities, into his California home under the pretense of a babysitting job. After conducting the interview, Stubblefield texted the woman asking her to come back to his home so that he could pay her for her time. He then raped her before giving her $80 and let her go.

The woman immediately reported the rape -- while also handing over the money given to her by Stubblefield -- to the Morgan Hill Police Department, prosecutors said. DNA evidence matched that of Stubblefield.

"This was a triumph of resilience," Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. "The victim has struggled her whole life with learning disabilities and challenges to be self-sufficient. If we are not fighting for her, then who are we fighting for?"

Allen Sawyer, one of Stubblefield's trial attorneys, said that they will seek a new trail. Sawyer argued on Stubblefield's behalf that the situation was a "paid encounter for sex."

"We expect to keep fighting for Mr. Stubblefield's innocence," Sawyer told the San Francisco Chronicle on Monday. "We will clear his name, and we look forward to fighting this out in the courts. This is just the first battle."

This is not Stubblefield's first run-in with the law. In 2009, he was sentenced to probation after he plead guilty to lying to federal officials investigating a performance-enhancing drugs ring catering to professional athletes. A year later, he was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to stealing his former girlfriend's mail.

The 26th overall pick in the 1993 draft, Stubblefield had an 11-year NFL career that included seven seasons with the 49ers. A member of the 49ers' 1994 championship team, Stubblefield was selected to three Pro Bowls during his time in San Francisco. He earned All-Pro honors in 1997 after recording a career high 15 sacks. He also spent three seasons in Washington and one season in Oakland.