Brandon Aiyuk's has officially found a new NFL home. The former San Francisco 49ers receiver is signing with the Washington Commanders and will be part of the team's practice squad, CBS Sports senior reporter Matt Zenitz confirmed.

Aiyuk, who was released by San Francisco on Monday, visited the Commanders on Tuesday. Aiyuk is joining a Washington team that has won three of its last four games and is very much in the mix in the NFC East division race.

According to Zenith, Aiyuk had recently been in contact with both Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and running back Rachaad White. Aiyuk has already acquired a house in the area that's in the same neighborhood as Daniels.

During his public spat with the 49ers in which he sought a release from his contract, Aiyuk made it abundantly clear that he preferred to sign with the Commanders. In social media posts, Aiyuk repeatedly mentioned the team, either requesting a trade to Washington or reinstatement from the reserve/left squad list with the intention of pursuing a deal with the Commanders.

Aiyuk and Daniels got into a social media feud over the summer when Aiyuk went on a posting spree and voiced his displeasure with his situation in San Francisco, calling out Daniels and the Commanders in the process. Daniels responded by telling him to "enjoy retirement, pal," but they have since mended their relationship. Aiyuk has spoken with Daniels about the incident and apologized to him, per Zenith.

The timing of the reconciliation also coincides with the season-ending injury to Washington wideout Terry McLaurin's.

A 2020 first-round pick, Aiyuk hasn't played in a regular-season game since he tore his ACL and MCL during the 2024 season. The injury and a deteriorating relationship with the 49ers led to Aiyuk not playing a snap in 2025 or the first 11 weeks of this season.

Prior to that injury, Aiyuk enjoyed a productive career with the 49ers, who selected him with the 25th overall pick in the 2020 draft. In 2022, he eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time and caught a career-high eight touchdowns. The following season, he recorded a career-high 1,342 receiving yards while helping the 49ers reach the Super Bowl.

Aiyuk will now try to make an impression on the Commanders' practice squad. If that happens, the Commanders would likely add him to their 53-man roster sometime in the near future.