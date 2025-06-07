NFL free agent wide receiver Chris Conley, who played the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, announced his retirement Saturday after 10 seasons, choosing film school over a continued football career. The former third-round pick out of Georgia finished his NFL career with 221 receptions, 2,926 career receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

According to his agent during an interview with NFL Network, Conley will re-enroll at Georgia and study film. An avid Star Wars fan, Conley will purse filmmaking and already has worked on one intergalactic project previously.

In an announcement on his personal Instagram account, Conley said, "when I was a kid I wrote down a set of goals. On that list was 'Play 10 years in the NFL.' Now that this goal has been accomplished, it's time to set sights on something new."

Previously, at the end of his collegiate career, Conley stressed the importance of education in a letter to Bulldogs fans.

"I would like to set an example that we as people should have a goal to unite families, neighborhoods, and cities for the well-being of our state and then our country," Conley wrote. "Call me an idealist but I believe that all it takes for change to take root is a willing participant and the faith that it will happen. That same willingness and faith is what allowed a 2-3 star recruit to defy the odds and contribute at the greatest school in the country.

"Let us be the change we want to see in our homes, cities, and state. I am standing with you all."

Conley signed with the 49ers ahead of the 2023 season following stints with Tennessee, Houston, Jacksonville and Kansas City.

"The past 10 years have been a dream," Conley wrote on Instagram. "Getting the opportunity to play in the league was an honor and whether it was catching touchdowns or blocking for them, I truly gave it my all."

One of Conley's best seasons came during his final campaign with the Chiefs in 2018 when he tied a career-best with five touchdowns. Kansas City lost in the AFC Championship that season and Conley signed a free agent deal with the Texans prior to the start of the Chiefs' various Super Bowl runs.

Conley's career-high marks of 47 receptions (on 90 targets) for 775 yards came with the Jaguars in 2019. The veteran had a reserve role with San Francisco last season and played in 15 games despite an elbow injury.