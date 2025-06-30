Former NFL wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh doubts positive reviews coming out of Cleveland Browns camp regarding Shedeur Sanders and tossed cold water on the idea that the fifth-round pick has a chance to start as a rookie.

Citing a team source, Houshmandzadeh said the four-man Browns competition at quarterback is down to two players. Cleveland drafted Sanders and former Oregon star Dillon Gabriel in April, and added Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett.

"I was told from somebody that is in the building that ain't a player, it's really coming down to Kenny Pickett or Dillon Gabriel," Houshmandzadeh said recently on the 'Nightcap' podcast. "That's what I was told. But now when you get the reports that Shedeur's completing seven out of nine passes — is it against starters?

"Or is it against the threes and the fours, the guys that are going to get released? So it seems impressive when you see the graphic, but is it really if it's not against the starters or guys that are going to be on the team?"

Houshmandzadeh led the NFL in catches in 2007 and played 11 seasons, including 2010 with Flacco in Baltimore. Houshmandzadeh agrees with Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson, who predicted last week that Pickett would be Cleveland's starting quarterback.

"I've been seeing Kenny going like right now with the ones," Johnson said during an appearance on the Sports and Suits podcast. "Then Joe will come in. I think they are probably going to roll with him just to see like he's coming off a season with Philly and having a Super Bowl. So, I think they are going to stick with him through preseason. Then you know they can live with Joe and what he brings to the table."

Cited twice this month for speeding, Sanders spoke with Browns personnel and is doing what is necessary to put the citations in the rearview mirror, according to Cleveland.com.

There is league-wide belief the Browns will only keep three quarterbacks, potentially using one as trade bait.

"Those guys are doing great," coach Kevin Stefanski said of his rookie quarterbacks. "They are both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required. They're sponges in the meeting room, which I think is really fun for me. In my vantage point, I get to sit there and watch the two young guys look over and there's Joe (Flacco), 40 years old, won a Super Bowl. There's Kenny Pickett, just going into Year 4, but first-round draft pick that's been on a couple teams, won a Super Bowl last year.

"There's Deshaun (Watson), had a ton of success in his career. They can kind of feed off of all those guys. So that's the thing, it's fun for me to watch them get better sometimes just by listening."