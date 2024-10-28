The trade deadline is fast approaching, which means we are going to see some big moves in the NFL. One move we might see is cornerback Tre'Davious White headed to a new zip code.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team has allowed White and his agent to explore trades. He added that there have been discussions about allowing White and his agent to look into other options.

White has been a healthy scratch for the past three games. The last time he played was Week 4 against the Chicago Bears.

The head coach said the team would like to keep the cornerback, but he understands the business side of football and that White may want a different situation where he can get on the field more. McVay had only positive things to say about White.

"He's been such a pro about the way he's handled obviously a not-ideal situation for him," McVay said. "If you guys saw the way he's practiced, the way that he's been a pro in every sense of the word, and approaches some things where, he hasn't been active the last three weeks. Guy wants an opportunity to be able to compete, and we love him here."

"We'd like to be able to keep him here, but if that is something that he and his agent want to be able to explore, we're obviously respectfully understanding of that," McVay continued. "And so the answer is yes, we've allowed them to be able to talk to some teams to see if that's a possibility."

So far this season, White has 12 total tackles and two passes defended in four games.

White took more snaps than they originally thought, including those four starts, due to injury. As the team gets healthier, McVay plans to stick with the rotation he's been using for the last few games. Unless his position sees more injuries, White is likely looking at more time spent on the sidelines.

McVay emphasized how well White has reacted to the situation, and because he wants to see the cornerback succeed, the head coach said they will send him elsewhere if it means a better chance.

"But we love him here," McVay said, "and if he ends up staying here, I'll certainly be happy about that."

This year's trade deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. ET.