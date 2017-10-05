Former athletes defend Cam Newton following quarterback's sexist comments

Cam Newton sparked quite a bit of controversy this week when he made some regrettable comments towards a female reporter during a press conference on Wednesday. Newton caught some heat from the public, the NFL and even lost a sponsorship because of his remarks (and his unwillingness to apologize) but it appears not everyone is turning on the quarterback.

After an amused Newton said he thought it was "funny" that Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked him about specific routes being ran by his receivers, a few former pro athletes came to his defense amidst the wave of criticisms.

One of those athletes was former New York Knicks player James "Flight" White, who took to Twitter to give his thoughts.

If I hear a female that don't play basketball or never has talk about defending the side pick and roll I'd be surprised. So I get it. — James White (@Flight8) October 5, 2017

White seemed to receive some pushback on that original tweet, so he followed through by explaining his rationale a bit more.

Talking about route running from a man or woman who never played the game is kinda shocking cause it's detailed to the game is the point — James White (@Flight8) October 5, 2017

You know you can be shocked or surprised in a good way tho right ? Like impressed by someone's knowledge of the game. — James White (@Flight8) October 5, 2017

Done with this issue cause everyone wanna act like we ain't all displayed sexism at some point in out lives. Even if it was just in our head — James White (@Flight8) October 5, 2017

Newton found another supporter in ex-Falcons wide receiver Roddy White, who couldn't quite comprehend why everyone was so bothered by the QB's comments.

Why is people making a fuss about cam and the woman reporter he laughed than answered her question but it was funny first time for me to — Roddy White (@roddywhiteTV) October 4, 2017

Unfortunately for Newton, these sort of reactions seem to be few and far between in the sports world. The vast majority of responses have put the Panthers star in the wrong, including an official statement from NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Wednesday night. McCarthy said the comments were "just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league."