Former athletes defend Cam Newton following quarterback's sexist comments
A few former athletes say they understand where Newton was coming from with his sexist remarks
Cam Newton sparked quite a bit of controversy this week when he made some regrettable comments towards a female reporter during a press conference on Wednesday. Newton caught some heat from the public, the NFL and even lost a sponsorship because of his remarks (and his unwillingness to apologize) but it appears not everyone is turning on the quarterback.
After an amused Newton said he thought it was "funny" that Charlotte Observer reporter Jourdan Rodrigue asked him about specific routes being ran by his receivers, a few former pro athletes came to his defense amidst the wave of criticisms.
One of those athletes was former New York Knicks player James "Flight" White, who took to Twitter to give his thoughts.
White seemed to receive some pushback on that original tweet, so he followed through by explaining his rationale a bit more.
Newton found another supporter in ex-Falcons wide receiver Roddy White, who couldn't quite comprehend why everyone was so bothered by the QB's comments.
Unfortunately for Newton, these sort of reactions seem to be few and far between in the sports world. The vast majority of responses have put the Panthers star in the wrong, including an official statement from NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy on Wednesday night. McCarthy said the comments were "just plain wrong and disrespectful to the exceptional female reporters and all journalists who cover our league. They do not reflect the thinking of the league."
