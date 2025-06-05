Being compared to reigning MVP Josh Allen is something any young quarterback would love, especially if it's a comparison made by someone who has played with the Buffalo Bills star. Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Harrison Phillips joined the league, and the Bills, the same year Allen did in 2018 and the two were teammates until 2021.

After spending four seasons with Allen, Phillips knows what made the quarterback successful from his on-field work and his approach as a leader. Phillips sees some of the same qualities he saw in Allen in his new quarterback, J.J. McCarthy.

Phillips spoke on what he's seen from McCarthy, saying it's reminiscent of what he saw Allen doing as he became a leader in the Bills' locker room.

"He's got some confidence," Phillips said. "And he reminds me of Josh Allen when I was with him in Buffalo, coming into his own and understanding the power that he has to lead this organization, and he's doing a fantastic job doing that."

McCarthy, the 2024 No. 10 overall pick, missed his entire rookie year due to a torn meniscus in his right knee. After a year of recovery, he is set to be QB1 for his sophomore season.

The DT continued, commenting on how McCarthy goes the extra mile and how he's grown year-to-year.

"I've commented before about (how) he came to me the week after his injury to try to learn more about the defense," Phillips said. "Asking those great questions. He's really stepped up in the personal power role (this year). In the locker room, I'm constantly seeing him go up to new guys, to new players, dapping each other up, sitting on the couches and just having conversation. Where last year it was off to rehab, off to meetings. He understands that we have to build a family here and that you can't have unique results without unique relationships."

McCarthy is off to the right start, with players saying he has similar qualities as Allen off the field, and now time will tell if the first-rounder will be compared to the three-time Pro Bowler on the field.

The early returns on McCarthy as QB1 have been strong, and his coach, Kevin O'Connell, said he is off to a "great start."

McCarthy will have his first chance to play in an NFL regular-season game on primetime on Sept. 8 when Vikings open their season in Chicago against the Bears.