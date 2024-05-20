Way back in 2017, one of the first moves the new Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane-led regime in Buffalo made was to sign safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde. That duo then became one of the best safety tandems in the NFL and part of the backbone of one of the league's best defenses over the ensuing seven years.

This offseason, the Bills released Poyer for salary-cap reasons, and the veteran moved on by signing a contract with the division rival Miami Dolphins. Over the weekend, though, he was back in Buffalo for Hyde's charity softball game. After he told Bills fans that he "really didn't get to have a proper sendoff or proper goodbye" after being released, he let them know how he feels about both them and the team that he left.

"Seven years out here, man," Poyer said. "I loved every moment of it. Thank you so much for allowing me to grow as a person, as a player. Teammates, coaches, everybody, man, I loved every moment of it. Sorry we couldn't get it done, but you've got the best quarterback in the league. I know that might go viral, but it's OK. I get to see y'all twice a year. I can't wait. You guys come down to Miami. I get to come back to Orchard Park one more time."

It was high praise for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who is widely considered at least one of the best in the league. It might not be a popular sentiment in his new locker room, but Allen has the resume to back up at least that status.

Poyer also went through his feelings about returning to Buffalo.

"It was really surreal," he said, via the Buffalo News. "I didn't know what to expect coming out here today, but Bills Mafia showed out as always. It was just really cool to see the support from the fans out here. It's not goodbye, it's see you later, so it was just fun to come out here and support Micah."

The next time Poyer will be back in upstate New York won't come until Nov. 3, when the Dolphins travel to Buffalo to take on the Bills in Week 9. The two teams also square off in Week 2, but the return game against his former team in front of his former crowd is sure to be the more notable event.