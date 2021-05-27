It's been a minute since we've last seen former Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall on an NFL field, but the 31-year-old is looking to change that prior to the 2021 season. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Marshall worked out for the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday. There were no specifics as to how that workout went or if a deal was imminent, but surely a positive sign for Marshall's prospects of getting back on an NFL roster at some point.

Marshall last played a regular-season game in 2018 when he was a member of the Broncos. That season, he suited up in 11 contests, earned seven starts, and totaled 42 tackles along with one pass defended. That following offseason, Denver declined the option on Marshall's contract, making him a free agent. Later during that free agent cycle, he would sign with the Raiders on a one-year deal but was released during final roster cuts in August. Marshall did rejoin the team later in the season, but only for a cup of coffee and was released six days later.

He played zero snaps for the Raiders during the 2019 season and remained unsigned throughout the 2020 campaign.

Marshall originally came into the league as a fifth-round draft choice of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2012 out of Nevada. He was cut by the Jags following his rookie season and ultimately found a home in Denver where he was able to ascend to a starting role within their defense. In all, he started in 63 of his 69 games played for the Broncos and totaled 416 tackles, 6.5 sacks, and five forced fumbles over that stretch. He also started in Super Bowl 50 where Denver defeated the Carolina Panthers.