Longtime Packers and Browns center JC Tretter is retiring from the NFL. Tretter announced his decision Thursday, via his official Twitter account.

"In May 2011, I wrote myself a letter. I was a 250 pound tight end rehabbing from meniscus surgery and deciding what to do with my life," Tretter wrote. "The letter began: 'Today, May 7th, 2011, 2:35am you decided that you will become a professional athlete. You will get drafted and you will play in the NFL until you want to stop.'"

Tretter detailed his transition from tight end to offensive line and how it helped him accomplish the first part of his goal, then continued, "Today is August 25th, 2022, 8:30am and I have decided to fulfill the second part of my letter, to stop playing when I wanted to -- on my own terms."

Tretter was drafted in the fourth round by the Packers back in 2013. He missed his entire rookie season due to injury, but eventually worked his way into the starting lineup by the tail end of his third NFL season. He started seven games for Green Bay in Year 4 before an injury ended his season.

He then signed a free-agent contract with the Browns, and played in -- and started -- 16 games for five consecutive seasons. Over the last few years, Tretter also served as the NFLPA president, having succeeded Eric Winston. He was re-elected to a second term as president earlier this year, and stated in his retirement letter that he is looking forward to continuing in that role, and "pushing for more progress on behalf of the great players of our game, past, present, and future."