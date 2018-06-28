Former Buccaneers star says there's something 'mentally' wrong with Jameis Winston

When the NFL officially handed out Jameis Winston's three-game suspension on Thursday, the league noted that the Buccaneers quarterback could end up facing even more punishment if he doesn't comply with the terms of his suspension.

One thing Winston has to do before he can return to action is "obtain a clinical evaluation and fully cooperate in any recommended program of therapeutic intervention."

The NFL's requirement that Winston undergo a "clinical evaluation" is probably one that Keyshawn Johnson agrees with. In the days before Winston's suspension was handed out, Johnson said that he felt like there was something "mentally" wrong with the Buccaneers quarterback.

"When I saw [the Uber accusation against Jameis] I thought, 'Man, you just can't stay out of trouble.' And there's something -- and I'm not a doctor, nor do I plan on being -- but there's something wrong with you," Johnson said on KSPN-AM 710, via JoeBucsFan.com. "If this is in fact true, the fact that you keep coming up with some type of sexual behavioral problems towards women, there's something wrong mentally. I don't care what anyone says. There's something wrong."

Johnson has known Winston since at least 2012, when the Bucs quarterback played in the Under Armour All-America High School Game. At the time, Johnson was an assistant coach for Winston's team. Over the past six years, Johnson has seen Winston develop a pattern of behavior that could eventually cost him his NFL career. Winston's incident with the Uber driver comes six years after he was accused of sexual assault at Florida State in a case where he was never charged. If Winston has any other off-the-field issues, Johnson won't be surprised if the NFL ends up permanently banning the Bucs quarterback.

"Eventually, they're going to lock him out. They're going to lock him out of the league," Johnson said, via USA Today. "I would say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, if they haven't, they need to have a serious sit down with some doctors and people that know about this type of behavior. Because it's something that's there."

Like Winston, Johnson was once a No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Back in 1997, Johnson was selected by the Jets and ended up spending four seasons in New York before moving on to Tampa Bay. Johnson had slightly more success with the Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl with the team in 2002.

As for Winston, Johnson's belief that the quarterback could eventually be kicked out of the NFL isn't that crazy. When the league announced Winston's suspension on Thursday, it noted that any future violation of the personal conduct policy by the Bucs quarterback could lead to a potential "ban from the NFL."