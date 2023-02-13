Days after honoring the late Don Coryell with a posthumous induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the NFL community has lost one of Coryell's legendary players. Longtime offensive lineman Conrad Dobler, a three-time Pro Bowler widely -- and often reverently -- considered "football's dirtiest player," died Monday at the age of 72, the Cardinals confirmed.

"He was the kind of tough, physical and fierce player that you love to line up with as a teammate and hate to line up against as an opponent. On the field, Conrad was a big reason for the success of the Cardiac Cards of the 1970s,'' Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement.

Dobler played 10 seasons in the NFL, six of them with the Cardinals, who drafted him as a fifth-rounder out of Wyoming in 1972. After one year at left guard, Dobler shifted to the right side, where he spent five seasons alongside future Hall of Fame tackle Dan Dierdorf. His peak performances coincided with the Cardinals' own high points in the 1970s, as he earned an All-Pro nod and three Pro Bowl selections during a 1974-1977 stretch that saw the team go a combined 31-11 under Coryell.

Dobler was also part of the 1975 Cardinals offensive line that surrendered just eight sacks, an NFL record at the time, according to the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame: "Conrad was an outstanding offensive lineman in both areas -- the running game and pass protection," former Cardinals assistant Jim Hanifan told the local HOF. "He brought an attitude that was second to none, and he played the game to the max. ... His attitude permeated the offensive line."

Dobler's attitude, of course, is perhaps his most memorable trait. During his time with the Cardinals, Saints (1978-1979) and Bills (1980-1981), the big man was repeatedly dubbed the NFL's dirtiest player, using all kinds of physical tactics -- many of them in violation of league rules, and many of which would likely earn him ejections in today's game -- to outmuscle opponents. His antics included infamous spats with fellow legends like Bill Bergey, Merlin Olsen and "Mean" Joe Greene.

Dobler retired having played 129 games -- and making 125 starts -- in 10 seasons.