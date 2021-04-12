Just more than two months after his involvement in a multi-car crash during the week of Super Bowl LV, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant Britt Reid has been charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI), a class D felony with a potential prison sentence of up to seven years. The charges, issued Monday by the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in Missouri, stem from Reid's Feb. 4 accident, which left a 5-year-old girl hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

As Kansas City's KHSB reports, prosecutors have requested a $100,000 bond for the case, stating that Reid, 35, "operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and acted with criminal negligence by driving at an excessive rate of speed." The son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, Britt Reid reportedly struck two vehicles on the side of a highway entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium and the Chiefs' training complex three days before K.C.'s Super Bowl against the Buccaneers. Ariel Young, 5, and another child inside one of the cars were injured in the crash, and Young has been unable to speak or walk as a result of the incident, the family's attorney told "Good Morning America" in March.

Reid admitted after the crash, per police, that he had "two or three drinks," along with prescribed Adderall, beforehand.

On staff with the Chiefs since his father's arrival in Kansas City in 2013, Reid did not travel with the team to coach in the Super Bowl. After the game, he was relieved of his position, with the Chiefs reportedly letting his contract expire during a stint on administrative leave. He'd been Kansas City's outside linebackers coach for three seasons at the time of the crash. That position came after three years coaching the Chiefs defensive line, plus one as an assistant D-line coach and one as a defensive quality control coach.

A graduate of Temple, who began his coaching career as an intern with the Eagles in 2008, Reid was previously sentenced to up to 23 months in jail in 2007, when he and his late brother, Garrett, were charged for their involvement in a "drug emporium."