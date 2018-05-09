Former Colts wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez wins Ohio GOP primary for 2018 House bid

Nine months after publicly contemplating a career in politics, former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Anthony Gonzalez is one step away from being in office. Gonzalez, per Sabrina Eaton of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, won Tuesday's GOP primary to replace Rep. Jim Renacci, who won't seek November re-election in Ohio's 16th congressional district. In another six months, he'll officially be up against Democratic candidate Susan Moran Palmer for a seat in the House of Representatives.

Gonzalez won the primary, as ProFootballTalk reported, with 53 percent of the vote over state senator Christina Hagan and physician Michael Grusenmeyer.

This comes six years after Gonzalez, 33, was last seen in the NFL as an offseason member of the New England Patriots. Born and raised in Cleveland, he went to high school in Ohio, then made a name for himself as a first-round draft pick out of Ohio State before a five-year career with the Indianapolis Colts. After retiring from football, he graduated from Stanford's Graduate School of Business and later touted campaign donations from former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning among others.