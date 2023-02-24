In 2013, former Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears wide receiver Sam Hurd was sentenced to 15 years in prison on federal drug charges by a judge in Dallas. After serving 10 years, he has reportedly been released. Hurd, according to the San Antonio Express-News, was released from prison on Jan. 31, and sent to a residential reentry management facility.

Hurd pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to possess cocaine and marijuana with intent to distribute back in April 2013. He was arrested in a sting operation conducted back in December 2011 outside of a Chicago-area steakhouse, where he allegedly accepted a kilogram of cocaine from an undercover officer. Hurd was released on a $100,000 bond following that arrest, but again taken into custody a year later after he failed a drug test.

"I regret my actions that caused me to lose my football career that I worked at to succeed since I was seven years old," Hurd told the judge during his sentencing, per WFAA. "My biggest regret was ever smoking marijuana. It led from one bad decision to another bad decision."

Hurd caught on with the Cowboys in 2006 after going undrafted out of Northern Illinois. His best NFL season came in 2007, when he caught 19 passes for 314 yards and a touchdown in 16 games played with two starts. After five seasons with the Cowboys, Hurd signed a deal with the Bears. In 12 games played for Chicago in 2011, he caught eight passes for 109 yards before his arrest and subsequent release.