Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph faces a wrongful death lawsuit related to a June 7 crash in Richardson, Texas, that killed 27-year-old Cody Morris, according to The Dallas Morning News. The suit was filed last week on behalf of her 7-year-old daughter. Joseph, 25, faces a felony charge of collision involving death and a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Police arrested and booked Joseph into the Richardson city jail at 7:45 a.m. on June 7.

Richardson police responded to the crash on U.S. Highway 75 around 5:39 a.m. and found only Morris' motorcycle at the scene. Nearly an hour later, Plano police said they received a call from Joseph, who stated he had been at the crash site.

The lawsuit accuses Joseph of negligence, claiming he was intoxicated, distracted behind the wheel, and failed to brake in a safe and timely manner, according to the report.

"A child loses a parent, no doubt about it, it's tragedy," attorney Ryan MacLeod, who represents Morris' family, said to The Dallas Morning News. "It's also tragedy on the other side, that you've got a young man who probably had [an] incredible life in front of him who made a series of just really awful decisions."

According to the law firm representing Morris' daughter, which spoke to The Dallas Morning News, it remains unclear whether Joseph has legal representation or a civil attorney at this time.

Two businesses, The Lodge and Dive on 75 Private Club, are named in the lawsuit for allegedly serving Joseph alcohol despite him being visibly intoxicated, per the report, which said the suit claims both bars failed in their duty to ensure Joseph had a safe way home.

"Either one of those places could have called him a taxi, called him a ride share, tell him to call a friend," MacLeod said, via the report. "There's so many choices they had, and they picked the absolute worst choice and just let him get in his car."

Both establishments deny Joseph was present that night, according to the report. Dive on 75's owner, Max Shafiei, said after reviewing footage and transactions, they found no evidence of Joseph being there on June 6 or 7. Similarly, Jack Parker, an accountant for The Lodge, said their video review showed no one matching Joseph's description entering the club.

Joseph was the Cowboys' second-round pick in 2021. He spent two seasons in Dallas before a trade to the Miami Dolphins. He later played for the Kansas City Chiefs. As a rookie, he played in 10 games with 16 tackles and one fumble recovery. He played all 16 games in his second season before Dallas moved on.

Earlier this year, Joseph signed with the DC Defenders of the XFL, attempting a career reboot.