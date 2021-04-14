The Seattle Seahawks are still looking for help on the edge, and are bringing in one of the best pass rushers available on the free agent market. Per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks decided to bring Aldon Smith in for a visit -- but haven't reached a deal with the former Pro Bowl defensive end, at least not yet.

Smith, who returned to football last year after a five-year hiatus, was one of the best pass rushers on the Dallas Cowboys in his comeback season. Smith finished with five sacks for Dallas, recording 48 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, and two fumble recoveries while starting all 16 games. He finished with 20 pressures and six hurries, playing 809 snaps. Smith had a 78-yard fumble return last season, the longest in the NFL and the fourth-longest fumble return in Cowboys history. The 31-year-old Smith provided value on the edge for the Cowboys, even if he hasn't played since 2015 due to off-field issues.

The Seahawks re-signed Carlos Dunlap and added Kerry Hyder to their defensive end rotation this offseason, a unit that finished third in the NFL with 182 pressures last year. Seattle was tied for seventh in the league with 70 hurries and tied for fifth with 66 knockdowns. Seattle's 46 sacks were seventh in the league.

Smith was on a fast track to the Hall of Fame before his off-field troubles. Smith was second in the NFL in sacks (42) from 2011 to 2013 and fourth in quarterback hits (74) during that stretch. His 42 sacks are the third-most in NFL history through a player's first three seasons, behind Reggie White and Derrick Thomas.

The redemption tour was a success for Smith, who is still looking for work in 2021. Seattle may be the ideal destination for him.