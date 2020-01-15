Former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett interviewing with Giants for offensive coordinator role, per report

Jason Garrett is officially no longer under contract with the Dallas Cowboys, effective Jan. 14, and that frees him up to seek employment elsewhere without Jerry Jones' permission following the hiring of Mike McCarthy. Granted, the drawn-out and exceedingly awkward divorce from the Cowboys was his idea, but it cost him valuable time in finding a new role as a head coach -- given how quickly teams were moving to fill their vacancies.

There was still a chance he'd secure a role as someone's head coach in 2020, however, as evidenced by the New York Giants seeking permission from the Cowboys to speak with Garrett prior to the aforementioned expiration of his contract. Permission was granted, but before Garrett could pack his socks for the trip to New York, the team decided to hire New England Patriots wide receivers coach and special teams coordinator Joe Judge. Initial reports were Garrett was actually interviewing for the offensive coordinator position, but that was not the case at the time.

One week later, it is, and Garrett will reportedly sit down with the Giants -- per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network -- to discuss joining their new regime under Judge. It's not exactly a shocking development, but it is certainly an interesting one.

There was a time not so long ago when Garrett considered taking the reins as head coach of the Giants, but instead opted to stay put with the Cowboys, who he had a lot of affinity for as well -- having climbed the ranks from backup quarterback, to offensive coordinator and assistant head coach before being given the interim tag after the team moved on abruptly from Wade Phillips. The Cowboys weren't the only team Garrett served as a backup QB for, however, with the Giants being another; and that explains why he's never been adverse to returning to Big Blue.

On the whole, his nine-plus seasons in Dallas were fruitful from September through December -- finishing his Cowboys tenure with a regular season record of 85-67 -- but carried a ton of inconsistency from week-to-week, month-to-month and year-to-year. Having won only two games in only five playoff games in nearly a decade is what robbed him of a contract extension last January, and an[other] 8-8 finish in 2019 ultimately tolled his bell.

Although he never turned the corner as a head coach, the Giants are interested in seeing what he could bring to the table in a return to simply coordinating an offense, as opposed to being tasked with running an entire team. Of course, they'd also love to pick his brain regarding the inner workings of the rival Cowboys, along with their intrigue surrounding his dominance of the NFC East in recent seasons. The Giants are keenly aware of the latter, having not defeated Garrett since the 2016 season.

If you can't beat them, have them join you.